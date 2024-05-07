Uttarakhand Forest Fires: 20 New Fires Over Past 24 Hours, Govt Uses Aerial Firefighting; NDRF Deployed | Details

The Uttarakhand government on Monday resorted to aerial firefighting which is using planes to drop water on forest fires once again to contain the raging forest fires in the state. They also deployed the National Disaster Response Force in the worst affected Pauri and Almora districts.
According to a bulletin from the Forest Department, there were 20 new forest fires in the past 24 hours. These fires destroyed about 52.07 hectares of forest land so far.
Garhwal Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Swapnil Anirudh said, "Aerial firefighting is going on in Pauri and will continue for some time."
These fires have destroyed over 1,000 hectares of forest land across Uttarakhand since November last year.
Chief Secretary Radha Raturi told PTI that the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter scooped up water from the Alaknanda river using a Bambi Bucket. Then, it dropped this water over the burning forests in Dobh Shrikot and other places to put out the fires.
Throughout the day, many similar flights were made to tackle the fires.
"We have also decided to deploy NDRF in Pauri and Almora districts from where the maximum number of forest fire incidents have been reported," Raturi said.
With the soaring temperatures likely to further aggravate the situation, stubble and garbage burning have been completely banned for the time being, the chief secretary said.
She said an elaborate action plan has been prepared to control the situation with the involvement of the Mahila and Yuvak Mangal Dals at the local level, PAC, homeguards and PRD personnel apart from the fire watchers.
Small water tanks will be bought by the disaster management department that can be sent to the hills to extinguish the flames. Foam fire extinguishers will also be used, Raturi said.
Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar said stern action will be taken against anyone caught lighting a fire in forests, either deliberately or otherwise.
Initially, action will be taken against them under the forest and wildlife acts but if need be, properties of repeat offenders would be sealed under the Gangster Act and they may be made to pay for the damage caused to public property, the DGP said.
The state government first resorted to aerial firefighting on April 27 when a forest fire reached dangerously close to a residential area in Nainital.
So far, 13 FIRs have been lodged against six people for starting forest fires and four of them have been arrested, he said.
Five people have so far been killed and four injured in forest fires.