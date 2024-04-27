Nainital Forest Fire Crosses 36-Hour Mark, CM Seeks Help From IAF, Army | Top Points

The forest fire in Uttarakhand's Nainital has now been ablaze for over 36 hours. As the fires reach the IAF station, the state government and forest department have called on the Indian Air Force and Indian Army for dousing operations.
As per the latest updates, the IAF has deployed Mi-17 helicopters to help douse the fires. The helicopters have been tasked to take water from the Bhimtal Lake to try and control the forest fires.
Nainital Forest Fires - Top Updates
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated that the government and forest department have called for the Army and Air Force with the dousing operations.
"The forest fires are a challenge for us. This is a big fire. We are working for all the essential needs. We have asked for help from the Army,” the CM told reporters.
The Chief Minister is also scheduled to conduct a meeting in Haldwani to discuss the ongoing forest fire, how to control it and how to prevent such an incident from occurring again as temperatures rise.
On Friday night, the forest fires had reached Nainital's High Court Colony. As per the latest update, the fire has extended to the IAF station in the region.
The Indian Air Force has deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the dousing operations. The IAF helicopters were seen carrying water from the Bhimtal Lake towards the sight of the fires.
The fire has burnt several hectares of green cover already as it continues to rage. Due to the fire, Nainital's administration has placed traffic restrictions and barred people from boating activities in the Naini Lake.
Apart from this, within 24 hours, Uttarakhand has reported 26 incidents of forest fires in the Kumaon region. Five incidents were also reported in Garhwal.