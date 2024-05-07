National

Uttarakhand Forest Fire | In Pics

The raging forest fires erupted inside villages of Srikot in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Monday.

Pauri forest fire Photo: PTI

Flames rise after a fire broke out in a forest area, in Pauri.

1/8
Bageshwar forest fire
Bageshwar forest fire Photo: PTI

Firefighters try to douse the flames after a fire broke out in a forest area, in Bageshwar.

Advertisement

2/8
Fire in Nainital forest
Fire in Nainital forest Photo: PTI

Forest department personnel try to control a fire that broke out in the forest of Nainital district.

Advertisement

3/8
Bageshwar Forest Fire
Bageshwar Forest Fire Photo: PTI

Firefighters try to douse the flames after a fire broke out in a forest area, in Bageshwar.

4/8
Bageshwar Forest Fire
Bageshwar Forest Fire Photo: PTI

Firefighters try to douse the flames after a fire broke out in a forest area, in Bageshwar.

Advertisement

5/8
Nainital Forest Fire
Nainital Forest Fire Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel try to control a fire that broke out in the forest of Nainital district.

Advertisement

6/8
Kumaon Forest Fire
Kumaon Forest Fire Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel try to control a fire that broke out in the forest of Nainital district.

Advertisement

7/8
Forest Fires
Forest Fires Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel try to control a fire that broke out in the forest of Nainital district.

8/8
Bambi Bucket Operation
Bambi Bucket Operation Photo: PTI

A Mi-17 V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force conducts 'Bambi Bucket Operation' to control the fire that broke out in the forests of Kumaon division, in Nainital district.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mass Migration, Poor Health Facilities, Unpaved Roads: Key Electoral Issues in Budaun
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. Sikkim’s Namchi, Pakyong Administrative Centres Receive Postal Ballots For LS Polls
  4. Meme On Mamata Banerjee, Police Warn X Users: 'Immediately Disclose Your Identity'
  5. Budaun’s Polls: Uttar Pradesh - Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Make Met Gala Debut As A Couple
  2. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  3. Mindy Kaling Stuns In Bold Gaurav Gupta Gown At The 2024 Met Gala; Fans Compare It To Aishwarya Rai's 2022 Cannes Look
  4. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  5. Sarah Jessica Parker Wows At 2024 Met Gala With Birdcage Dress
Sports News
  1. Sports LIVE Updates: Manchester United Lose 0-4 To Crystal Palace In EPL
  2. UCL: Dortmund Must Better Last Week's Showing To Win At PSG, Says Coach Terzic
  3. PSG Vs Dortmund, Live Streaming, Champions League: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2nd Leg
  4. David Moyes Leaving West Ham 'Great Decision For Everybody': Jamie Carragher
  5. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Ton Ends Mumbai's Losing Streak - Data Debrief
World News
  1. Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Make Met Gala Debut As A Couple
  2. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  3. Sarah Jessica Parker Wows At 2024 Met Gala With Birdcage Dress
  4. Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Deborah Tarasoff Concludes Testimony
  5. Zendaya Stuns In Vintage John Galliano At 2024 Met Gala Co-Chair Dinner And She Is Already On Theme!
Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain