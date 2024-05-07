Uttarakhand Forest Fire | In Pics

Flames rise after a fire broke out in a forest area, in Pauri.
Firefighters try to douse the flames after a fire broke out in a forest area, in Bageshwar.
Advertisement
Forest department personnel try to control a fire that broke out in the forest of Nainital district.
Advertisement
Firefighters try to douse the flames after a fire broke out in a forest area, in Bageshwar.
Firefighters try to douse the flames after a fire broke out in a forest area, in Bageshwar.
Advertisement
NDRF personnel try to control a fire that broke out in the forest of Nainital district.
Advertisement
NDRF personnel try to control a fire that broke out in the forest of Nainital district.
Advertisement
NDRF personnel try to control a fire that broke out in the forest of Nainital district.
A Mi-17 V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force conducts 'Bambi Bucket Operation' to control the fire that broke out in the forests of Kumaon division, in Nainital district.