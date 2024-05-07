National

Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Between Security Forces And Terrorists Underway In Kulgam

A search operation by security forces turned into an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Tuesday.

PTI
Search operation in Poonch Photo: PTI
info_icon

Army officials in Srinagar confirmed that an encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kulgam's Redwani area late on Monday night and after that they received information about presence of terrorists in the area which on Tuesday turned into an encounter.

Visuals From Kulgam

ANI shared visuals of Kulgam from today morning when the encounter started in the Redwani Payeen area of Kulgam.

As per the latest reports, the search operation turned into an encounter which is being carried out currently.

