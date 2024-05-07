Football

Man United Thrashing A 'Big Statement' But Crystal Palace Are Not Surprised: Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace have now won four of their last five Premier League games, with Oliver Glasner having turned the tide in the past few weeks

Eberechi Eze in action against Manchester United.
Eberechi Eze says Crystal Palace's 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United is a "big statement" but insists there should be little surprise that it happened. (More Football News)

Michael Olise scored twice as Palace ran riot against the sorry Red Devils at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell also got in on the act as Palace sealed their first league double over United.

Palace have now won four of their last five Premier League games, with Oliver Glasner having turned the tide in the past few weeks.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Eze said: "It says a lot, it's a big statement, but we're not surprised.

"We know what we're capable of, we know what we can do. The quality we've got in the dressing room is high – we don't see it as a surprise. We know what we came here to do today, it worked.

"You can see we’re creating chances, we're not worried about what's going on behind us. We're attacking, pressing, we're aggressive – we're going to continue to create chances for sure."

Also speaking to Sky Sports, Glasner said: "Congratulations to the team. I think in the first half, we didn't play as well as we could, but we were very efficient and scored very nice goals.

"At half-time, we made some adaptations, and the second half was much better. We created a lot of chances, scored some nice goals, and it's a great win.

"We know we have quality when we get our players in situations to score a goal. 

"Good players, a good team spirit, but we must always stay humble. It's not so long ago we were struggling [in a relegation battle]. We are doing well, but we have a lot to improve."

This was Palace's biggest Premier League win since beating Leeds United 5-1 in April 2023, while it also marked their biggest on home soil in the competition since a 5-0 victory over Leicester City in April 2018.

