Met Gala 2024: Natasha Poonawalla Steals The Show In A Custom Maison Margiela Outfit Designed By John Galliano

Natasha Poonawalla is known for her impeccable taste in fashion, and she is known for her sartorial choices in the highly competitive fashion world. Nonetheless, she is a favourite amongst fashion enthusiasts, and carries each outfit she wears with sheer confidence and elegance. For her recent appearance at the Met Gala 2024, Natasha yet again stole the show in a custom look from Maison Margiela’s Artisanal collection, which has been designed by ace designer John Galliano.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Natasha Poonawalla wrote, “Rebirth and renewal – notions which are so important not only in us as individuals, but themes which drive creativity forward. It is such an immense joy and privilege to work with John Galliano on The Met, a designer who first made me fall in love with fashion and who has had a huge influence on my deep appreciation for creativity.”
Advertisement
She further shared, “Our interpretation of this year’s dress code was a journey which evolved and was shaped as we got to know each other. We loved the idea of the fragility of time and life co-existing with strength and permanence and incorporating my own sleeping beauties; my set of wedding jewels. It has been an honour to work together with a legend, and such an open creative collaborator to make an everlasting living piece of art.”
Check out Natasha’s stunning look at the Met Gala 2024:
To say the least, she is known for her over-the-top fashion picks, and Natasha’s look this time at the Met Gala was no different. Her white strapless bodycon gown featured a sweetheart neckline, which was crafted to perfection. The sheer torn chiffon detailing meticulously laid on the dress added an extra oomph, and so did its stunning silhouette and the thigh-high slit at the back of the gown.
Advertisement
Natasha’s look was further accentuated with a large white beret featuring similar chiffon layering as her gown. She wore high platform heels from Christian Louboutin, and for jewellery, she opted for chunky pearl earrings, a diamond choker and the bejewelled wristlet and anklet. Her matching white bag with chiffon layering was a good addition. Natasha wrapped up look with beautiful makeup, with the glittery eyeshadow and red lips, amping up her overall look.