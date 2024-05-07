Demi Moore Stuns In Harris Reed-Designed Gown Made From Vintage 'Wallpaper' At 2024 Met Gala

Demi Moore brought a touch of home décor flair to the 2024 Met Gala. The actress,61, ascended the Met's steps on May 6 wearing an elegant structural gown designed by Harris Reed. This marked her return to the event after a five-year hiatus.
The gown, a sleek black column design, was adorned with a pink-and-white floral pattern and featured a striking, spiked heart-shaped structure. Moore complemented her attire with diamond jewelry from Cartier.
Styled with smooth hair and subtle makeup by Charlotte Tilbury, Moore allowed her bold outfit to shine.
During a conversation with Ashley Graham on Vogue's red carpet, Moore remarked that her dress was "not heavy at all" and even made her "want to rumba."
Reed also mentioned that the gown was crafted from wallpaper.
"It all started with this incredible Cartier necklace that Demi is wearing," the designer explained to Graham. "It was inspired by the floral feeling it gave me. The whole piece is made out of vintage archival wallpaper. We repurposed it. It’s 11,000 hours of silk embroidery that we’ve repurposed into this idea of her blooming on the carpet. I wanted to be the vines to her thorns."
Moore mentioned that the flower featured on her gown is called chloris, "which is [named for the] Greek . . . nymph of plants and flowers."
The theme for the 2024 Met Gala, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," coincides with an upcoming Costume Institute exhibit. This exhibit will display around 250 items, including significant historical pieces like an 1877 Charles Frederick Worth silk satin ball gown, covering over 400 years of fashion history.
Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute, explained that the exhibition will focus on three thematic "zones" — Land, Sea, and Sky — each celebrating the natural world. “It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” he said.
Moore last made an appearance at the Met Gala in 2019, wearing a plunging black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello column gown accessorized with Harry Winston jewelry.
Prior to that, she hadn't attended the Gala since 2011.