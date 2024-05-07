Met Gala 2024: Stray Kids Shine In Custom Tommy Hilfiger, Become The First K-Pop Group To Attend Fashion's Biggest Night

Making their way to the stairs of the 2024 Met Gala are none other than the eight members of Stray Kids. The group made their debut at the prestigious event. As guests of Tommy Hilfiger, the K-Pop superstars dazzled in custom creations featuring the luxury brand’s signature red, white, and blue hues, adorned with opulent gold accents. Each member showcased impeccable style in sleek tailored suits, layered under oversized coats.
In a historic moment, they also became the first-ever K-Pop boy group to grace the revered red carpet.
Underneath their patriotic coats, Bang Chan dons a timeless navy three-piece wool suit accented with red piping and elevated with a gold floral pin adorning the lapel. Meanwhile, Felix opts for an all-white ensemble, showcasing a silk suit intricately embroidered with delicate flowers, seamlessly aligning with the dress code theme of ‘The Garden of Time.’
Advertisement
Hyunjin and Lee Know have chosen striking red ensembles for the occasion. The former impresses in a red double-breasted suit adorned with opulent gold crested buttons, while the latter exudes sophistication in a double-breasted blazer accentuated with red buttonhole details on the lapels.
Changbin and Han, on the other hand, complement each other in matching button-up shirts. Their translucent classic Tommy Hilfiger Ithaca stripe shirts are elegantly finished with a gold floral button at the top. Completing the octet, I.N and Seungmin opt for a stylish combination of cotton shirts and satin suits.
The leader of the group, Bang Chan, told Vogue, “It’s our first time. We are stoked to be here… If it wasn’t for Tommy, we would not be here so thank you Tommy for inviting all of us.” Continuing with the discussion of the custom-made outfit process, he said, “We had a lot of fitting sessions and they all went really smoothly. I personally really, really like everyone’s outfits.”
Advertisement
Hilfiger explains that his latest spring collection revolves around ‘revisiting modern prep,’ which is precisely why he selected Stray Kids as his guests. “They are as modern as you can get. They’re modern prep and they’re superstars,” he shared. However, a HUGE spoiler; he revealed that the band would be embarking on a 40-city world tour, which has got their fans, STAYs, excited.
Coming back to the Met Gala, the theme of this year’s exhibit, ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,’ is poised to showcase 250 items from the Costume Institute’s esteemed permanent collection, which will be presented at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City starting May 10.