Day In Pics: May 06, 2024

I.N.D.I.A. candidate from North East Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar with Congress and AAP supporters during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur with BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut during a rally for Lok Sabha elections, at Thunag in Mandi district.
Jharkhand minister and JMM leader Alamgir Alam with Congress in-charge of Jharkhand Ghulam Ahmad Mir and State Congress President Rajesh Thakur during a rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Ranchi.
Jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren attends the last rites of his uncle under police custody, at Nemara village in Ramgarh district.
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams who will fly into space for the third time on Tuesday as the pilot aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft in its first crewed test flight.
NDA supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Berhampur, Odisha.
Poll officials carrying election material leave for poll duty on the eve of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Guwahati.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav visits a perfume factory during his campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Kannauj.
Indian women's 4x400m relay team members Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan pose for photos after qualifying for Paris Olympics, at the World Athletics Relays, in Nassau, Bahamas.
Indian men's 4x400m relay team members Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob pose for photos after qualifying for Paris Olympics, at the World Athletics Relays, in Nassau, Bahamas.
Congress and AAP supporters gather for a road show of I.N.D.I.A. candidate from North East Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
IAF soldiers carry the mortal remains of CPL Vicky Pahade, who was killed in a terror attack in Poonch region of J & K, upon their arrival in Chhindwara.
Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj with women leaders from grassroots Panchayati Raj, at the United Nations.
New Delhi BJP Loka Sabha candidate Bansuri Swaraj at an election campaign road show in Karol Bagh, in New Delhi.
Poll officials carrying election material leave for poll duty on the eve of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal.
Congress' North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar performs 'puja' before filing his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.