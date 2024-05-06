National

Day In Pics: May 06, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 06, 2024

Kanhaiya Kumar's road show Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

I.N.D.I.A. candidate from North East Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar with Congress and AAP supporters during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

1/15
Kangana Ranaut campaign for LS polls
Kangana Ranaut campaign for LS polls Photo: PTI

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur with BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut during a rally for Lok Sabha elections, at Thunag in Mandi district.

2/15
JMM-Congress election rally
JMM-Congress election rally Photo: PTI

Jharkhand minister and JMM leader Alamgir Alam with Congress in-charge of Jharkhand Ghulam Ahmad Mir and State Congress President Rajesh Thakur during a rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Ranchi.

3/15
Hemant Soren attends last rites of his uncle
Hemant Soren attends last rites of his uncle Photo: PTI

Jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren attends the last rites of his uncle under police custody, at Nemara village in Ramgarh district.

4/15
Sunita Williams set to fly into space for third time
Sunita Williams set to fly into space for third time Photo: PTI

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams who will fly into space for the third time on Tuesday as the pilot aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft in its first crewed test flight.

5/15
PM Modi in Berhampur
PM Modi in Berhampur Photo: PTI

NDA supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Berhampur, Odisha.

6/15
LS Polls: Preparations for 3rd Phase Voting
LS Polls: Preparations for 3rd Phase Voting Photo: PTI

Poll officials carrying election material leave for poll duty on the eve of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Guwahati.

7/15
Akhilesh Yadav in Kannauj
Akhilesh Yadav in Kannauj Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav visits a perfume factory during his campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Kannauj.

8/15
Womens 4x400m relay team qualify for Paris Olympics
Women's 4x400m relay team qualify for Paris Olympics Photo: PTI

Indian women's 4x400m relay team members Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan pose for photos after qualifying for Paris Olympics, at the World Athletics Relays, in Nassau, Bahamas.

9/15
Mens 4x400m relay team qualify for Paris Olympics
Men's 4x400m relay team qualify for Paris Olympics Photo: PTI

Indian men's 4x400m relay team members Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob pose for photos after qualifying for Paris Olympics, at the World Athletics Relays, in Nassau, Bahamas.

10/15
Kanhaiya Kumar
Kanhaiya Kumar Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Congress and AAP supporters gather for a road show of I.N.D.I.A. candidate from North East Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

11/15
CPL Vicky Pahades mortal remains in Chhindwara
CPL Vicky Pahade's mortal remains in Chhindwara Photo: PTI

IAF soldiers carry the mortal remains of CPL Vicky Pahade, who was killed in a terror attack in Poonch region of J & K, upon their arrival in Chhindwara.

12/15
Ruchira Kamboj with women leaders of Panchayati Raj
Ruchira Kamboj with women leaders of Panchayati Raj Photo: PTI

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj with women leaders from grassroots Panchayati Raj, at the United Nations.

13/15
Bansuri Swaraj campaigns
Bansuri Swaraj campaigns Photo: PTI

New Delhi BJP Loka Sabha candidate Bansuri Swaraj at an election campaign road show in Karol Bagh, in New Delhi.

14/15
LS Polls: preparations for 3rd Phase
LS Polls: preparations for 3rd Phase Photo: PTI

Poll officials carrying election material leave for poll duty on the eve of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal.

15/15
Kanhaiya Kumar performs puja
Kanhaiya Kumar performs 'puja Photo: PTI

Congress' North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar performs 'puja' before filing his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.

