Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Scandal', Bomb Threat At Multiple Airports, Heatwave | April 29 Top Headlines

Outlook Web Desk
A case of sexual harassment has been filed against Prajwal Revanna, the only MP from the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) amidst a controversy over explicit videos allegedly depicting the Hassan MP engaging in sexual assault against multiple women.
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed Calcutta High Court order directing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe West Bengal government officials' role in teacher recruitment scam.
Multiple Indian airports including Jaipur, Goa and Kanpur received bomb threat mails on Monday following which the security has been beefed up in these places.
The Delhi Police on Monday summoned Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on May 1 in a case pertaining to an alleged manipulated video of Amit Shah's speech.
Extreme summer temperatures have hit parts of the country hard with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heatwave conditions in many places.
Days after the Surat setback, Congress candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Indore Lok Sabha seat Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his candidature and was "welcomed" by the BJP to its fold on Monday.
A dam collapsed in western Kenya early on Monday, killing at least 40 people after a wall of water swept through houses and cut off a major road.
Pro-Khalistan chants filled the air during a Khalsa parade in Toronto where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the attendees on the occasion of Khalsa Day.
After a massive 7-year leap, ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ has started to get back to top of the trends once again.
New Zealand announced their 15-member squad on Monday (April 29) for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June.