Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Scandal', Bomb Threat At Multiple Airports, Heatwave | April 29 Top Headlines

Outlook Web Desk

Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Scandal'

A case of sexual harassment has been filed against Prajwal Revanna, the only MP from the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) amidst a controversy over explicit videos allegedly depicting the Hassan MP engaging in sexual assault against multiple women.

Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna | X/@iPrajwalRevanna

SC On Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed Calcutta High Court order directing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe West Bengal government officials' role in teacher recruitment scam. 

The top court was hearing a plea by the West Bengal government against the Calcutta High Court | PTI

Multiple Indian Airports Receive Bomb Threat

Multiple Indian airports including Jaipur, Goa and Kanpur received bomb threat mails on Monday following which the security has been beefed up in these places.

Bomb threat in multiple Indian airports | PTI

Delhi Police Summons Telangana CM

The Delhi Police on Monday summoned Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on May 1 in a case pertaining to an alleged manipulated video of Amit Shah's speech.

Revanth Reddy was summoned by Delhi Police for case regarding manipulated video of Amit Shah | X

Heatwave: IMD's Red, Orange Alert For Some States

Extreme summer temperatures have hit parts of the country hard with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heatwave conditions in many places.

Karnataka's Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, city's hottest April day in years | PTI

Congress's Indore Candidate Opts Out Of LS Contest

Days after the Surat setback, Congress candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Indore Lok Sabha seat Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his candidature and was "welcomed" by the BJP to its fold on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya took to X and welcomed the Congress Lok Sabha candidate to BJP | X

40 People Die In Kenya Dam Collapse

A dam collapsed in western Kenya early on Monday, killing at least 40 people after a wall of water swept through houses and cut off a major road.

Kenya dam collapse | AP

Pro-Khalistan Slogans During Canadian PM's Speech

Pro-Khalistan chants filled the air during a Khalsa parade in Toronto where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the attendees on the occasion of Khalsa Day.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the occasion of Khalsa Day | AP

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

After a massive 7-year leap, ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ has started to get back to top of the trends once again.

A Still From ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan | Instagram

New Zealand Announce Squad For T-20 World Cup

New Zealand announced their 15-member squad on Monday (April 29) for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June. 

Kane Williamson will aim to lead New Zealand to their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in the USA and Caribbean in June 2024 | ICC