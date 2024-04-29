Watch: Pro-Khalistan Slogans Raised During Canadian PM Trudeau's Khalsa Day Speech

Pro-Khalistan chants filled the air during a Khalsa parade in Toronto where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the attendees on the occasion of Khalsa Day. The event, which celebrated the Sikh New Year, was also attended by his rival politicians Pierre Poilievre and Jagmeet Singh.
During his speech, Trudeau vowed to protect the rights and freedoms of the Sikh community, saying, "We gather here today to remember that one of Canada's greatest strengths is its diversity. We are strong, not in spite of our differences, but because of our differences."
However, the event was also marked by chants of "Khalistan Zindabad" (Long live Khalistan), a reference to the separatist movement that seeks an independent Sikh state.
Watch The Video Here:
Trudeau reiterated his commitment to protecting the Sikh community, saying, "Your right to practise your religion freely and without intimidation is exactly that - a fundamental right, guaranteed in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, that we will always stand up and defend you for. We will stand with you."
“Once again on this wonderful day of celebrations, Happy Baisakhi! Vaheguru ji ka khalsa Vaheguru ji ki fateh," said the Canadian Prime Minister.
The event comes when the diplomatic relations between India and Canada are strained. The killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, designated as a terrorist by India, sparked a row between the two countries. Trudeau's government accused India of being involved in Nijjar's killing, a claim that India has denied.