The Best i5 Laptops in India (2024) - Top Picks

Best Overall: stands out as the best i5 laptop with its powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD, offering exceptional performance and ample storage in a sleek and lightweight design.
Best Budget: offers great value with its Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a combination of 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD storage, providing reliable performance and storage capacity at an affordable price point.
Investing in a laptop is a significant decision due to their expense. It's crucial to conduct thorough research to make an informed choice. Among the plethora of options, i5 laptops stand out due to their balanced performance and affordability compared to their counterparts.
The "i5" refers to Intel's Core i5 processors, renowned for their efficiency in handling everyday tasks smoothly while being less power-hungry. This makes them ideal for various users, from students to professionals.
Their versatility extends to gaming, business tasks, and academic pursuits, making them a preferred choice for many. With features like solid-state drives (SSDs), dedicated graphics, and long-lasting battery life, i5 laptops promise a seamless computing experience.
This article delves into the best i5 laptops in India, presenting a curated selection that aligns with diverse user requirements. Whether you seek a sleek and portable device for on-the-go productivity or a powerhouse for intensive tasks, we've got you covered.
So, if you're on the hunt for the perfect i5 laptop that aligns with your preferences and budget, sit back, relax, and let our guide assist you in making a wise and well equipped choice.
Factors to consider when shopping for an i5 laptop
Processor Generation: Check the generation of the i5 processor as newer generations typically offer improved performance and energy efficiency.
Performance: Assess the specific performance metrics of the i5 processor, such as clock speed and number of cores, to ensure it meets your computing needs, whether it's casual browsing, productivity tasks, or light gaming.
RAM (Random Access Memory): Adequate RAM is crucial for smooth multitasking and overall system performance. Aim for at least 8GB of RAM, though 16GB is preferable for more demanding tasks.
Storage: Consider the type and capacity of storage, such as SSDs (Solid State Drives) for faster boot times and application loading, or HDDs (Hard Disk Drives) for higher storage capacity at a lower cost.
Graphics: Determine whether integrated graphics are sufficient for your needs or if you require a dedicated GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) for tasks such as gaming, video editing, or graphic design.
Display: Evaluate factors like screen size, resolution, colour accuracy, and panel type (IPS, TN, OLED) based on your usage preferences, whether it's multimedia consumption, content creation, or gaming.
Battery Life: Consider the battery capacity and estimated battery life to ensure it meets your mobility requirements, especially if you need to work or study on the go.
Portability: Assess the laptop's weight, dimensions, and build quality for portability and durability, particularly if you'll be travelling frequently with your device.
Connectivity: Check the availability and type of ports (USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, etc.) to ensure compatibility with your peripherals and accessories.
How we chose them for you
Performance Evaluation: We scrutinised each laptop's performance based on factors such as processor speed, number of cores, and benchmark scores to ensure they deliver reliable performance across various tasks.
Comparative Analysis: We conducted in-depth comparisons, weighing the pros and cons of each i5 laptop against its competitors to provide you with a comprehensive overview of their strengths and weaknesses.
Brand Credibility: We considered the reputation and credibility of laptop manufacturers, prioritising brands known for their quality craftsmanship, reliability, and customer support.
User Feedback: We thoroughly researched user reviews and feedback from reputable sources to gauge real-world performance and user satisfaction, ensuring that the laptops on our list have a track record of meeting expectations.
Value for Money: Each i5 laptop featured in this guide offers exceptional value for money, combining performance, features, and build quality at competitive price points. We assessed the overall value proposition of each device to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.
Below is a list of best i5 laptops in India
The HP Laptop 15s (Model: 15s-fq5330TU) is a powerhouse designed to meet your productivity needs with its 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor. Equipped with Intel Iris Xe graphics, it delivers captivating visuals for creative work and casual gaming. Boasting 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures rapid loading and ample storage for your files. The 15.6-inch Full HD micro-edge display offers vibrant colors, while the long-lasting battery keeps you unplugged for extended periods. With a sleek, lightweight design and exceptional connectivity features, including built-in 4G LTE, USB ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, this HP laptop is your ideal travel companion for seamless computing on the go.
Specifications:
Price: 53,729 (MRP 68,223 21% Off)
Brand: HP
Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Intel Iris Xe
Display: 15.6" FHD
Battery: Long-lasting
Weight: 1.69 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast performance
|Average build quality
|Lightweight and portable
|Limited availability of ports
|Vivid display with micro-edge design
|Ample RAM and storage
|Long-lasting battery
|Integrated graphics for casual gaming
User’s Testimonial: "No doubt it's the best laptop for students under 40,000. You can use it for study purposes as well as for coding in college you can code on it. You can play GTA v on low settings but it's not recommended as it's not a gaming laptop."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.1-star rating on Amazon and recognized as an Amazon Choice product, backed by over 500 recent purchases, it's a reliable and popular choice among users.
The Dell Vostro 3510 is a reliable laptop designed for small business owners, offering a balance of performance and features. Powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and integrated graphics, it delivers smooth multitasking and efficient performance. The 15.6-inch FHD WVA AG Narrow Border display provides a crisp and clear viewing experience, while the 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD storage combination ensures ample storage space and fast boot-up times. With features like a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and Windows 11 Home, this laptop offers convenience and security. The spill-resistant keyboard and TPM 2.0 security chip further enhance its durability and data protection, making it a practical choice for business use.
Specifications:
Price: 45,900 (
MRP 67,74332% Off)
Brand: Dell
Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Storage: 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD
Display: 15.6" FHD
OS: Windows 11 Home
Weight: 1.69kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient multitasking
|Non-upgradeable RAM
|Crisp FHD display provides clarity
|Limited RAM for heavy multitasking
|Lightweight and portable design
|Fast boot-up times with SSD
|Spill-resistant keyboard
|Excellent performance and quality
User’s Testimonial: "A reliable and sturdy product from dell which comes with I5 processor which is capable of doing everyday task and also for the heavy usage like coding, not for gaming, it heats up easily and one more important thing 1 tb + 256gb SSD Variant doesn't comes with backlit keyboard and fingerprint sensor, buy wisely. overall a good product. Go for it"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful performance, ample storage options, and enhanced security features, making it a reliable and efficient choice for small business owners and professionals.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Gen 8 is engineered for superior performance and durability. Equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors, it delivers exceptional responsiveness for multitasking and multimedia tasks. With a sleek Arctic Grey design and military-grade durability, it's perfect for on-the-go use. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with narrow bezels offers an immersive viewing experience, while Dolby Audio ensures premium sound quality. Rapid charging technology provides quick power-ups, and smart features like Smart Power and Smart Wireless optimise performance and connectivity. With ample storage, privacy features like a webcam shutter, and optional fingerprint reader, this laptop combines functionality with security for a seamless user experience.
Specifications:
Price: 55,390 (
MRP 77,49029% Off)
Brand: Lenovo
Processor: Intel Core i5-12450H
RAM: 16GB LPDDR5-4800MHz
Storage: 512GB SSD
Display: 15.6" FHD IPS
Battery: 3-Cell Li-Polymer 47Wh
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth multitasking
|Basic port selection
|Ample RAM for efficient performance
|Standard design
|Vibrant and crisp display
|Advanced connectivity options
|Lightweight design
|Sturdy and robust build quality
User’s Testimonial: "The fastness and its performance when multiple applications are opened seems really good. Bought this for studying purposes and it serves well so far."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4-star rating on Amazon, it's a trusted choice among customers for its overall quality and value.
The Acer Aspire Lite is a sleek and powerful laptop designed to deliver exceptional performance and portability. Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, it offers seamless multitasking and efficient productivity. With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures fast and responsive computing experiences. The 15.6-inch Full HD display with ultra-slim design and narrow bezels provides visually stunning clarity and immersive visuals. Its thin and lightweight metal body makes it perfect for on-the-go use, while the up to 11 hours of battery life ensures all-day productivity. Equipped with Nahimic Audio technology, it delivers immersive surround sound and advanced noise cancellation for an enhanced multimedia experience. With ample ports and a comfortable keyboard, the Acer Aspire Lite offers versatility and convenience for work, study, or entertainment.
Specifications:
Price: 47,800 (
MRP 64,99026% Off)
Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Display: 15.6" FHD
Weight: 1.6 kg
Ports: USB Type-C, HDMI
|Pros
|Cons
|Great typing experience
|No backlight keyboard
|Strong build quality
|Moderate screen brightness
|Long battery life up to 11 hours
|Excellent sound clarity
|Lightweight and portable design
|High performance
User’s Testimonial: "For the price, it is unbeatable. One of the very few which offers 1 TB of space below 60k. I have been using it for more than 3 months and I am very happy with the performance. Note that my other machine is a macbook pro M3, with 32 GB RAM. Coding, movies, document editing, browsing, etc has no performance lags. It is lightweight, and battery life is good enough. Lasts 3+ hours easily. I use Up/Down arrow keys a lot, and this laptop has the best sized keys."
Why it's worth buying: With its impressive specifications and versatile features, it offers excellent value for those seeking a reliable and efficient laptop for work or entertainment.
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 is an exceptional laptop that combines powerful performance with intelligent features for seamless computing. With a stunning 15.6-inch FHD display and lightweight design, it offers an immersive viewing experience and effortless portability. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Iris Xe processor and equipped with SSD storage, it delivers fast and reliable performance for daily computing tasks. The high-resolution camera ensures smooth video calling, while the long-lasting battery keeps you productive throughout the day. With a range of connectivity options and compatibility with the Galaxy ecosystem, including SmartThings and Bixby, this laptop offers convenience and versatility for both work and play. Additionally, features like Quick Share and Link to Windows enhance productivity and connectivity, making it an ideal choice for modern users.
Specifications:
Price: 49,990 (
MRP 83,99040% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Display Size: 15.6 inches
RAM Size: 8 GB
Storage Capacity: 512 GB
Processor: Intel Core i5
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Weight: 1.55 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Simple and comfortable keyboard
|Limited RAM for heavy tasks
|Good battery life
|Sound quality is poor
|Slim and lightweight design
|Vibrant and crisp display
|Ample storage space
|Extra useful security and software updates
|Convenient fingerprint reader
User’s Testimonial: "Samsung has created a product which matches the daily use purpose. It is efficient to handle day to day tasks easily. Core i5 with 8 gb ram is powerful and performs well. I am satisfied with this device. The Amoled screen is crisp and bright, with 15.6" it is wide enough to view contents on screen easily. The Colors are bright and vibrant."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its reliable performance and lightweight design, backed by a commendable 4.1-star rating on Amazon and recognized as an Amazon Choice product, ensuring customer satisfaction.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How does an i5 laptop differ from other processors?
Compared to lower-tier processors like i3, i5 laptops offer better performance and multitasking capabilities, while being more affordable than high-end processors like i7, making them ideal for most users' needs.
Can an i5 laptop handle gaming?
Yes, many i5 laptops come with integrated or dedicated graphics cards, capable of running most modern games at medium to high settings, providing a decent gaming experience for casual gamers.
Are i5 laptops good for multitasking?
Absolutely, i5 laptops offer sufficient processing power and RAM capacity to handle multitasking with ease, allowing users to run multiple applications simultaneously without experiencing significant slowdowns.
Can I upgrade the components in an i5 laptop?
In most cases, i5 laptops allow for RAM and storage upgrades, offering flexibility for users to expand their laptop's capabilities as needed, though processor upgrades are generally not possible due to hardware limitations.
Do i5 laptops support external displays?
Yes, i5 laptops often come with multiple connectivity ports, including HDMI and USB-C, allowing users to connect external monitors or projectors for extended desktop setups or presentations.
The Bottom Line
In conclusion, i5 laptops offer a well-rounded computing experience suitable for a wide range of users, from students and professionals to casual gamers and multimedia enthusiasts. With their balanced performance, energy efficiency, and affordability, i5 laptops remain a popular choice in the market. Considering our carefully curated list of recommendations, which prioritise reliability, performance, and value for money, investing in an i5 laptop from our selection ensures that you get a dependable device that meets your computing needs without breaking the bank.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change