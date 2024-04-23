The Best i5 Laptops in India (2024) - Top Picks

Factors to consider when shopping for an i5 laptop

Processor Generation: Check the generation of the i5 processor as newer generations typically offer improved performance and energy efficiency.

Performance: Assess the specific performance metrics of the i5 processor, such as clock speed and number of cores, to ensure it meets your computing needs, whether it's casual browsing, productivity tasks, or light gaming.

RAM (Random Access Memory): Adequate RAM is crucial for smooth multitasking and overall system performance. Aim for at least 8GB of RAM, though 16GB is preferable for more demanding tasks.

Storage: Consider the type and capacity of storage, such as SSDs (Solid State Drives) for faster boot times and application loading, or HDDs (Hard Disk Drives) for higher storage capacity at a lower cost.

Graphics: Determine whether integrated graphics are sufficient for your needs or if you require a dedicated GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) for tasks such as gaming, video editing, or graphic design.

Display: Evaluate factors like screen size, resolution, colour accuracy, and panel type (IPS, TN, OLED) based on your usage preferences, whether it's multimedia consumption, content creation, or gaming.

Battery Life: Consider the battery capacity and estimated battery life to ensure it meets your mobility requirements, especially if you need to work or study on the go.

Portability: Assess the laptop's weight, dimensions, and build quality for portability and durability, particularly if you'll be travelling frequently with your device.