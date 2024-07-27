Jammu Kashmir: 3 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Kupwara Encounter

At least three soldiers were reportedly injured following an encounter with militants north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.
The gunfight is the second in Kupwara within days in the district. The encounter is underway in the district's Kamkari area.
Earlier, the security forces had launched the anti-terrorist operation in the Kamkari area of Kupwara following information about possible militant movements.
The security forces established contact with the hiding militants on Saturday, leading to an encounter.
Earlier on July 24, the security forces also neutralised an unidentified terrorist in an overnight gunfight with terrorists in Kupwara's Lolab area. A soldier was also killed in the gunfight.