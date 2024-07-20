National

J&K: Indian Army Deploys 500 Para Commandos To Nab Terrorists From Pak; Army Chief To Hold Meeting Today

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Jammu region today to review the preparedness of the ground security forces in the union territory.

Army in J&K (representational image)
The Indian Army has deployed nearly 500 Para Special Forces commandos in Jammu region to nab the terrorists from Pakistan after multiple attacks took place in several areas in Jammu and Kashmir leading to the death of 10 Army soldiers so far.

According to ANI, they have aimed to 'hunt' down the 50-55 terrorists from Pakistan who have allegedly entered the Indian territory to 'revive terrorism'.

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Jammu region today to review the preparedness of the ground security forces in the union territory. He is scheduled to hold a high-level security meeting with other top Army officials in the region.

An Indian Army soldier stands guard near the Line of Control (LoC), in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir - PTI
Recent Terror Attacks In Jammu And Kashmir Amid Claims Of 'Normalcy'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Measurements Taken To Prevent Attacks In J&K

Intelligence agencies have strengthened their operations in the region, aiming to dismantle the support networks for terrorists, including those who assist them openly, reportedly.

The Army has established a counter-terrorism setup in the area, deploying two units of Rashtriya Rifles — Romeo and Delta forces — alongside other infantry divisions.

The Army has deployed a brigade of about 3,500-4,000 soldiers to the area to counter Pakistan's proxy attacks, defence officials told ANI.

Military leaders in the region are developing strategies to locate and eliminate terrorists armed with advanced weapons and communication equipment.

Army Chief Meeting In J&K

General Upendra Dwivedi will be briefed about the current situation in J&K by formation commanders on areas secured by the security forces. The attendance of senior figures from paramilitary forces, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Indian Army are expected in the meeting.

This marks the Army chief's second visit to the Union Territory this month. Previously, on July 3, he visited the Poonch-Rajouri sector to assess the security status along the Line of Control (LoC).

