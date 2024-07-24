Jammu Kashmir: 1 Militant Killed, Army Officer Injured During Ongoing Encounter In Kupwara

A militant was killed, while an Army soldier was also injured during an ongoing encounter in Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, Army said. The force said its non-commissioned officer (NCO) was also injured in the gunfight.
Taking to microblogging site-X, Army said, "Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by IndianArmy & JmuKmrPolice on days leading upto 23 July 24."
It added, "On 24 July, suspicious movement was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, in response to which terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. In the ensuing fire fight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured".