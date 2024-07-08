National

Jammu Kashmir: 5 Soldiers Killed In Kathua After Militants Attack Army Vehicle

Jammu Kashmir: The encounter broke out between the Army and militants in the village Badnota in the Machedi area of Kathua district after militants hurled a grenade at an Army vehicle.

stand guard near the site in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.(Representational image)
At least five Army soldiers were killed and six wounded after militants ambushed an army vehicle in the mountainous Machedi area of Kathua district of Jammu on Monday afternoon, the sources said.

The encounter broke out between the Army and militants in the village Badnota in the Machedi area of Kathua district after militants hurled a grenade at an Army vehicle, which was on routine patrol at around 3:30 p.m.

The area is around 150 km from Kathua town.The wounded soldiers were moved to the hospital for treatment where five of them succumbed. The police said a massive operation has been launched in the area as the militants have fled into the nearby forest.

This is the second incident in the Jammu region in the past 48 hours. On early Sunday morning, one soldier was wounded after militants opened fire on an army camp in the village Galuthi in the Manjakote in Rajouri and then escaped.

This is the first major attack in Kathua district, which, during the peak of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, remained one of the least affected areas.

Former Chief Minister of J&K and Vice President of National Conference Omar Abdullah described the Kathua attack as “Terrible news.” "It’s a very bad day when you lose four brave army personnel in the line of duty. I condemn the attack unequivocally and send my heartfelt condolences to the families. I hope the injured make a swift and complete recovery,” Omar said.

Gearing up for Polling Day: PDP's Mehbooba Mufti addressing a crowd at Qazigund in South Kashmir on April 16, 2024
Jammu And Kashmir: A Return To The Ballot?
BY Naseer Ganai

BY Naseer Ganai

While condemning the terror attack in Kathua that claimed the lives of four soldiers, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti described it “tragic and equally shocking that they are losing their lives in the line of duty in places where one found little to no trace of militancy before 2019.”

“Tells you all there is to know about the current security situation in J&K,” she said.

Defence expert Lt General (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain tells Outlook that for many years Pakistan concentrated on Kashmir because that is where its focus always was. “With the networks all effectively neutralized in Kashmir by Indian Security Forces and intelligence agencies after 2019, Pakistan was losing its relevance as a stakeholder. Lack of terrorist activity and low levels of violence would mean Pakistan's ability to demonstrate its hold over J&K would be questionable,” he said.

“It has invested too much in 35 years to become irrelevant now. It has found the CT grid in the Pir Panjal South less effective than Pir Panjal North. Recent strikes seem to indicate depth areas between Kathua and Doda as targets. The Army presence is relatively less there and it is easier to carry out clandestine operations with impunity in such areas. Also, infiltration through the IB sector is easier than the Valley sector,” Gen Hasnain, who commanded the Indian Army's 15 Corps in Jammu and Kashmir said.

Women walk along a street adorned with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flags and boards, while Indian paramilitary troopers stand alert ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.
Amit Shah's AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir
BY Naseer Ganai

BY Naseer Ganai

Asked whether the attacks in Jammu were linked with tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China in the Ladakh region, he said, “I do not perceive this to be linked with the Chinese threat in Ladakh or elsewhere. However, the intent is definitely to make us defensive, force deployment of more troops on protection duties, tire out all SF and project Pakistan's abiding relevance.”

Gen Hasnain insisted that the local population has to be taken on board and intelligence has to be sharpened while carrying out counter-terrorism operations.

Kashmiris at Qazigund at Rahul Gandhi-led Congress partys Bharat Jodo Yatra
How Article 370 Turned The Politicians In Jammu and Kashmir Into Long Route Bus Drivers
BY Basant Rath

BY Basant Rath

“We have faced such situations before. We cannot have troops guarding every inch of territory. That is a wasteful effort. Precautions have to be taken especially in remote areas of the Jammu division. Of course, intelligence has to be sharpened. The local population has to be taken on board. Success will come with perseverance but it's a hard grind,” he added.

Gen Hasnain also linked these attacks with the likely decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) about holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir saying, “The Pakistan and separatist intent of pushing back the assembly elections by creating a fear psychosis must be neutralized and assembly elections held with full determination.”

Pertinently, the ECI has called a virtual meeting of all Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir on July 10 to review various pre-Assembly election-related issues. Political parties are keenly waiting for the meeting and they are hoping for an announcement of the Assembly elections.

On Sunday Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda, during his visit to Jammu stated that there is no doubt about the timely conduct of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. This assurance follows the recent announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Srinagar, confirming the government's commitment to holding the elections on schedule.

Separatist leader Masarat Alam. (File photo)
Masarat Alam's Muslim League Jammu Kashmir Declared 'Unlawful' Under UAPA | All About Man Considered 'Geelani 2.0'
BY Ubeer Naqushbandi

BY Ubeer Naqushbandi

"There should be no doubt in this regard as the Prime Minister has shown his government’s commitment to holding Assembly polls in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during his recent statement in Srinagar," Nadda said while addressing a meeting of former BJP ministers and the party’s ex-legislators.

Defence analyst and author, Zafar Choudhary, said, “the latest attack in deep interiors of Kathua takes the ongoing spurt in terrorist violence in Jammu region to more worrying levels. It is time to agree that there is a well thought out model in operation that’s entirely different from the terrorism of last 30 years.”

“Let there be no mistake by falling for statistics-I hear a number of experts saying the current rate of incidents, casualties is nothing compared to what it was 20 years ago or 30 years ago. This is happening in an entirely different political environment where impact has to been through current times,” Choudhary added.

“The unfolding theatre in Jammu region is entirely different from Kashmir in every possible way and this will need entirely different counter terror strategy. It was recently said at the highest level that “do as best as being done in Kashmir”. Doing “best” Is fine, but doing the “same” may not bring results.”

The BJP in a statement on Monday evening said, “This heinous act is a stark reminder of the evil forces that seek to disrupt peace and stability in our region,” the party said.

“Pakistan's frustration is evident in this cowardly act, as they are unable to accept the prevailing peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. Their desperation to disrupt the region's harmony is a testament to the success of Modi government's efforts to help the region flourish,” the statement reads.

Kashmir Encounters:

After a relative calm, Kashmir also witnessed two encounters in which six militants and two soldiers were killed. The encounters took place in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

The Kulgam operation began on Saturday afternoon after a joint team of the Police, Army’s 9 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation based on specific information about the presence of militants in Modergam, Kulgam. As the joint teams of security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, leading to an encounter. During the exchange of fire, one soldier was wounded. He was moved to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two militants were also killed in the encounter. They were identified as Aadil Hussian Wani of Kutipora Shopian and Faisal Bashir Lone of Kanipora Shopian.

On the same day based on specific input about the presence of a group of militants, a joint team of Police, the Army’s 1st RR, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Chinigam, Frisal, Kulgam

During the exchange of fire, four militants were killed while one soldier was injured and hospitalised. The wounded soldier later succumbed.

The militants killed in the Chinigam encounter have been identified as Towheed Ahmad of Odura Mohenpora Kulgam, Zahid Ahmad of Dessun Behibagh Kulgam, Yawer Ahmad of Redawani Kulgam and Shakeel Ahmad of KB Pora Manzgan Kulgam.

The defence spokesman said, “Cdr, Chief Secretary UT J&K, DGP J&K, other dignitaries & all ranks paid homage to L NK Pardeep Kumar and Sep Pravin Janjal Prabhakar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kulgam on 06 Jul 2024. Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of both brave hearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families & are committed to their well-being.”

In the latest update, the Army said the joint operation, which commenced on the intervening night of 06-07 July in Chinigam, Kulgam has culminated. The army said security forces recovered three AK Rifles, one pistol, one grenade, ammunition and other war-like stores.

Jammu attacks:

There have been a series of militant attacks in the Jammu region in the past couple of months. Between June 9 and 12, four militant incidents in the Reasi, Doda, and Kathua districts of Jammu were reported. On June 9, nine pilgrims were killed and 33 injured after their bus on its way to Katra from Shiv Khori shrine came under militant attack.

On June 24, the J&K police chief announced they would deal with suspects helping militants under the Enemy Agents Ordinance (EAO).

"We are actively considering that such terror attacks be investigated by professional agencies like the NIA and State Investigating Agency. Those involved in aiding and abetting these attacks will be treated as enemy agents under the Enemy Agents Ordinance,” the Director General of Police J&K R R Swain said while talking to media persons.

“Under the Enemy Agents Ordinance, the punishment is either life imprisonment or death; there are no other options,” he added.

Govt seeks support for building peaceful J&K:

Since the abrogation of Article 370, the Jammu and Kashmir government, under the Lieutenant Governor, has repeatedly claimed a return to peace in the region. The government says over two crore tourists visit annually and declare militancy a thing of the past.

During a meeting with the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India, Eliska Zigova, at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said J&K is on the verge of becoming a success story among Indian states and a global model for socio-economic development.

The Lieutenant Governor discussed the investment potential of J&K in diverse sectors such as industries, tourism, start-ups, handloom, handicrafts, food processing, agriculture, and allied sectors. He invited trade and business leaders from the Czech Republic to explore the limitless opportunities that J&K has to offer.

Till July this year, the J&K government had received 6,909 applications through its single-window system for processing proposals with proposals worth Rs 81,594.87 crore have been received for the Jammu division, while proposals worth Rs 41,633.09 crore have come in for the Kashmir division.

However, a resurgence in militancy has become a big challenge for the government.

On Sunday Sinha while addressing a function in Srinagar asked people to come forward and join the government's efforts to establish peace. “If peace is established then only development can take place. If there is peace schools and colleges will function. This thing everyone needs to understand.”

Since 2021, Jammu has experienced a surge in militant attacks. On October 11, 2021, five army soldiers, including a JCO, were killed in an encounter with militants in the Chamrer forests of Surankote tehsil, Poonch district. Five days later, on October 16, 2021, another four soldiers, including a JCO, were killed in a gun battle with the same group of militants in Bhatta Durrian, Mendhar tehsil, Poonch. The search operation continued for a month in the jungle after the encounter.

In March and April 2022, four blasts rocked Koteranka tehsil in Rajouri district. On August 11, 2022, five army soldiers and two militants were killed during an attack on an army camp in Pargal, Darhal area, Rajouri district.

On January 1, 2023, seven civilians from the minority Hindu community, including two minors, were killed in firing and an IED blast triggered by militants in Dhangri village, Rajouri district. On April 20, 2023, militants ambushed an army truck near Bhatta Durian on the Bhimber Gali-Surankote road, killing five soldiers. On December 21, 2023, militants attacked two army vehicles en route to Thanamandi in Rajouri district, killing four soldiers and injuring two.

On May 6, 2024, militants ambushed an Air Force (IAF) convoy near Shahsitar in Poonch district, resulting in the death of an IAF personnel. The attackers used US-made M4 rifles and AK-47s.

On June 11, militants fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah, Doda district. The next day, a search party in Gandoh, also in Doda district and bordering Himachal Pradesh, was attacked, resulting in injuries to seven security personnel, including a policeman. Later, in an overnight gun battle on June 12 in Kathua, security forces killed two militants, but a CRPF jawan was also killed in the exchange.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Director General of Police R. R Swain described the Kulgam operation as a significant milestone. “No doubt it is a big milestone and progress. It is important for the security environment,” he said. “For messaging, it is also important given the human intelligence flow. This way, the fight will reach a logical conclusion, and more successes like this will come. Whatever efforts come from the other side, we, with the support of the people, will win this fight. People are joining in this effort to establish peace,” he said.

He said that statistics don't fully reflect the security situation. “We, however, take every act very seriously. I am repeating that from the Jammu side, they (Pakistan) are trying to repeat an old tactic. The last incidents happened there in 2006, and now new incidents are taking place, which is a matter of concern. But it doesn’t mean that the enemy has won some big success,” he added.

He said there was a difference between terror acts and creating a support base for terror attacks. “If you are talking about Jammu, you go to Doda, Udhampur, and Basantgarh, and you will realize the ecosystem is not there to sustain terror,” he added.

