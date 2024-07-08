Jammu Kashmir: 5 Soldiers Killed In Kathua After Militants Attack Army Vehicle

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Director General of Police R. R Swain described the Kulgam operation as a significant milestone. “No doubt it is a big milestone and progress. It is important for the security environment,” he said. “For messaging, it is also important given the human intelligence flow. This way, the fight will reach a logical conclusion, and more successes like this will come. Whatever efforts come from the other side, we, with the support of the people, will win this fight. People are joining in this effort to establish peace,” he said.