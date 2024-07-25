National

'Tourism, G-20 Tamasha': Omar Abdullah Reacts To US Advisory On J&K Travel

Omar Abdullah was reacting to the travel advisory issued by the US State Department asking its citizens not to travel to Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, and parts of central and eastern parts of the country where Naxalites are active.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the Modi government has not been able to change anything regarding negative travel advisories as Jammu and Kashmir remained a "target" of the US State Department travel advisories.

"So much for 'naya J&K'. For all the talk of normalcy, peace, tourism & the G-20 tamasha in Srinagar, J&K continues to be the target of US state department travel advisories. The Modi government has been able to change nothing," Abdullah posted on X.

Abdullah was reacting to the travel advisory issued by the US State Department asking its citizens not to travel to Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, and parts of central and eastern parts of the country where Naxalites are active.

Overall India has been placed at Level 2. But several parts of the country have been placed on Level 4: Jammu and Kashmir, India-Pak border, Manipur and parts of Central and East India.

"Do not travel to: The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest; within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict; portions of Central and East India due to terrorism and Manipur due to violence and crime," the US State Department said in its advisory.

