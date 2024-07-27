PM Modi Likely To Visit Ukraine On August 23, First Time Since Russia's Invasion In 2022

For the first time since Russia's deadly invasion in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the war-ravaged Ukraine on August 23. He is expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. as per reports.
Earlier this month, PM Modi also visited Russia and met President Vladimir Putin while nearly a month ago he also met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.
During PM Modi's recent Russia tour, both the countries agreed to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including nuclear power and shipbuilding. Discussions were also held to solve payment problems as their leaders met in Moscow.
During his visit to Russia, PM Modi was also conferred Russia's highest civilian honour, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle award by Putin for exceptional services in promoting bilateral ties.