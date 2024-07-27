NITI Aayog: PM Modi To Chair Meeting; Know Who All Are Attending

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to chair the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog)'s ninth governing council meeting today.
The apex body of the central public policy think tank includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, and several union ministers, while PM Modi is the chairman.
NITI Aayog: What is the meeting all about
As per the statement issued by the Centre, today's meeting will include discussions on participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments in a bid to enhance the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.
Furthermore, it has been notified that the ninth governing meeting will also discuss the ‘Approach Paper’ for the vision document on Viksit Bharat @2047. The role of states to accomplish the goal will also be discussed.
Besides, the meeting will highlight the recommendations of the third National Conference of Chief Secretaries, which was held in December last year.
NITI Aayog meeting: Who are attending?
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath
Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu
Arunachal deputy chief minister Chowna Mein
Tripura chief minister Manik Saha
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi
Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel
Rajasthan chief minister Bhjajanlal Sharma
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma
NITI Aayog meeting: Who are not attending?
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah
Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy