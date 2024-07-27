National

NITI Aayog: PM Modi To Chair Meeting; Know Who All Are Attending

The apex body of the central public policy think tank NITI Aayog, known as The Council, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, and several union ministers, while PM Modi is the chairman.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to chair the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog)'s ninth governing council meeting today.

NITI Aayog: What is the meeting all about

  • As per the statement issued by the Centre, today's meeting will include discussions on participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments in a bid to enhance the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

  • Furthermore, it has been notified that the ninth governing meeting will also discuss the ‘Approach Paper’ for the vision document on Viksit Bharat @2047. The role of states to accomplish the goal will also be discussed.

  • Besides, the meeting will highlight the recommendations of the third National Conference of Chief Secretaries, which was held in December last year.

NITI Aayog meeting: Who are attending?

  • Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde

  • West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath

  • Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu

  • Arunachal deputy chief minister Chowna Mein

  • Tripura chief minister Manik Saha

  • Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

  • Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi

  • Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai

  • Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel

  • Rajasthan chief minister Bhjajanlal Sharma

  • Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma

NITI Aayog meeting: Who are not attending?

  • Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin

  • Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

  • Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah

  • Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy

  • Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

  • Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

  • Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy

