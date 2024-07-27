NITI Aayog: PM Modi To Chair Meeting; Know Who All Are Attending

As per the statement issued by the Centre, today's meeting will include discussions on participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments in a bid to enhance the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

Furthermore, it has been notified that the ninth governing meeting will also discuss the ‘Approach Paper’ for the vision document on Viksit Bharat @2047. The role of states to accomplish the goal will also be discussed.