National

'To Protest Discrimination In Budget': Mamata Banerjee To Attend NITI Aayog Meet Amid Opp Boycott

Banerjee confirming her presence in the upcoming meeting said she will express her objections to what she calls a "discriminatory budget" and a "conspiracy to divide Bengal and other opposition-ruled states."

Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee
info_icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that she would participate in the central think-tank NITI Aayog meeting scheduled on July 27 in Delhi and she also mentioned that if given an opportunity to speak she would protest against the alleged 'bias' in recent Union Budget.

Banerjee’s statement came amid speculations of uncertainty on whether she, too, would skip the meet like most other CMs of the INDIA bloc.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget | - PTI
'Kursi Bachao Budget': Opposition Slams Union Budget; BJP, Allies Hail FM Sitharaman

BY Trisha Majumder

Speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before her departure for Delhi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced she would attend the upcoming meeting to express her objections to what she calls a "discriminatory budget" and a "conspiracy to divide Bengal and other opposition-ruled states."

Banerjee also noted that she had submitted her written speech seven days prior to the meeting, well before the Union Budget was presented.

"I will stay at the meeting for a while. If I get an opportunity to deliver my speech at the meeting and record my protest against the discrimination and political bias against the opposition-ruled states in the budget besides the conspiracy that is being hatched to divide Bengal and its neighbouring states, I will do so. Else, I will walk out of the meeting," the chief minister said.

Banerjee, accompanied by her nephew and TMC MP-cum-national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, left for Delhi on Friday afternoon after postponing her trip to the national capital by a day.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
'Shelter For Helpless People..': Bangladesh Objects To Mamata's Remark; Centre Says State Can't Decide

BY Outlook Web Desk

Referring to BJP Bengal president and junior union minister Sukanta Majumdar’s proposal to integrate north Bengal with the North Eastern states but without directly naming him, Banerjee said she “strongly condemned such statements” coming at a time when the Parliament is in session.

“There’s a conspiracy to divide Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam. While the minister is making his own statements, the demand to divide the states is now coming from various other quarters of the BJP. Dividing Bengal means dividing India,” she said.

The postponement had stirred speculations on whether Banerjee, who had earlier expressed her intention to attend the NITI Aayog meeting, would join the bandwagon of opposition party chief ministers.

Several INDIA bloc CMs had announced their decision to skip the meet as a mark of protest against the Union budget which, they alleged, was “anti-federal” in spirit and “extremely discriminatory” towards their states.

NITI Aayog meet on July 27.(Representational image) | - PTI
'Aghast' Over Budget 2024, 4 CMs To Boycott NITI Aayog's July 27 Meet To Be Chaired By PM Modi

BY Outlook Web Desk

The list includes Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin of the DMK, Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party and all three Congress chief ministers – Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telegana’s Revanth Reddy.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of the JMM is, however, likely to join the meeting despite earlier reports that he, too, had chosen to give it a miss.

“All opposition-ruled states, including Bengal, have been totally deprived in this Budget. The Centre has taken a step-motherly attitude towards these states. I cannot accept such discrimination and political bias against us,” Banerjee said.

Calling the “conspiracy” a “geographical and political blockade besides the economic blockade which the Centre has already imposed on Bengal”, Banerjee said she would stick to her earlier position of attending the NITI Aayog meeting but only have her voice of protest on record.

“Hemant (Soren) and I will be present at the meeting. We will speak on behalf of the others (who won’t be present),” she said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Renuka, Radha Fire As IND-W Restrict BAN-W To 80/8
  2. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Score: Hosts Seek Strong Start With Bat
  3. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Shamar Deemed Fit, Motie Returns As West Indies Bat In Birmingham
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet & Co Bowl First
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I Preview: New Chapter Of SKY And Gambhir Begins As India Eye Dominance Against Sri Lanka
Football News
  1. Football at Paris Olympics: Hayes Seeking To Solve 'Easy Fixes' Following United States Win
  2. Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  3. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  4. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  5. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  4. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Residents of Peeragarhi Village Struggle with Blue, Foamy Tap Water, Blame Nearby Dyeing Units
  2. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  3. States Vs Governors: SC Issues Fresh Notice To Centre, Secretaries Over Delay Of Bills' Clearance
  4. Day In Pics: July 26, 2024
  5. Meerut: Video Of 'Kanwariyas' Vandalising Car With Occupants Inside Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  2. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
  3. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer The Best Marvel Film To Date
  4. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  5. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
US News
  1. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
  2. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
  3. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  4. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  5. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
World News
  1. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
  2. Typhoon Gaemi Weakens To Severe Storm After Wreaking Most Havoc In The Philippines
  3. Kamala Harris Zoom Call: Attendance Record Broken As 1.64 Lakh Women Raise USD 2 Million
  4. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
  5. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Renuka, Radha Fire As IND-W Restrict BAN-W To 80/8
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  8. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film