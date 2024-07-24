National

'Shelter For Helpless People..': Bangladesh Objects To Mamata's Remark; Centre Says State Can't Decide

In her July 21 'Martyrs' Day' address in Kolkata, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, referring to violence-hit Bangladesh, said she would keep the doors of West Bengal open for people in distress from the neighbouring country and offer them shelter.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI
Amid the spiralling row over widespread protest in Bangladesh over the 'Muktijoddha quota' (freedom fighters quota), the neighbouring country's government led by Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday protested against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent statement on offering "shelter to helpless people" from violence-hit Bangladesh.

The neighbouring country has sent an official note to New Delhi regarding the matter.

In the letter, Hasan Mahmud, Bangladesh Foreign Minister, said, "With due respect to the West Bengal Chief Minister, with whom we share a very close relationship, we want to make it clear that her comments have a lot of scope for confusion. Therefore, we have given a note to the Government of India."

Bangladesh Protests: PM Hasina Blames Opposition For Violence - | Photo: AP
Bangladesh protest: What did Mamata say?

In a recent address at a public event in Kolkata, the chief minister, referring to violence-hit Bangladesh, said she would keep the doors of West Bengal open for people in distress from the neighbouring country and offer them shelter.

"I should not be speaking on the affairs of Bangladesh since that is a sovereign nation and whatever needs to be said on the issue is a subject matter of the Centre," Banerjee said.

"But I can tell you this, if helpless people come knocking on the doors of Bengal, we will surely provide them shelter," she said on July 21 at the 'Martyrs' Day' rally of the Trinamool Congress.

Students protesting against quota system in Bangladesh - AP
In a bid to justify her stand over the possible humanitarian crisis in Bangladesh, Banerjee referred to the UN Resolution on refugees as well.

"... there is a United Nations resolution to accommodate refugees in regions adjacent to those in turmoil", Banerjee added

Bangladesh protest: Centre says state has no locus standi

According to PTI, reacting to Banerjee's statements, sources in the Central government said a state administration has no locus standi on the issue. These matters are handled by the Union government and the comments are "totally misplaced", they said.

"A state government has no locus standi on the issue and as such their comments are totally misplaced", they further added, as per PTI.

Passengers at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport - | Photo: AP/Anik Rahman
Furthermore, West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose, has also sought a report from Banerjee on her comment. The Raj Bhavan said that it is the Centre's prerogative to handle anything that is part of external affairs.

“Public statement by a Chief Minister undertaking the responsibility to provide shelter to people who may be coming in from a foreign nation implies Constitutional transgression of a very serious nature," the Governor's office said in a statement on Monday.

Student unions, human rights orgs protest in Kolkata - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Bangladesh protest: Outrage against 'Muktijoddha Quota'

From nationwide curfew, internet suspension, and buildings set on fire to several rallies across the capital city of Dhaka to the deployment of security forces, and the closing of schools and universities- Bangladesh has been witnessing a severe protest against the 'Muktijoddha' (freedom fighter) quota system reserving one-third of civil service posts for the freedom fighters' descendants since July 1.

The situation further intensified as a counter-protest of students supporting the Sheikh Hasina government also hit the streets.

