Bangladesh: Eerie Calm On Streets As Curfew Remains On After Deadly Protests

Passengers wait at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's Departure Terminal days ahead of their scheduled flight due to ongoing curfew in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Bangladeshi military forces soldiers on armored vehicle patrol in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A Bangladeshi military forces soldier stands guard behind barbed wires on a main street in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Bangladeshi military forces soldiers put up barbed wires on a main street in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A commuter shows a curfew pass to a Bangladeshi military forces soldier in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A cyclist pedals past a burnt vehicle during the last week violence over the quota system in public service in Dhaka.
Nizam Uddin has tears in his eyes as he stands in front of his burnt shop which was set on fire during a clash two days ago which turned into vandalism along the Dhaka Chittagong highway in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
People gather in front of Titas Gas office to pay for cooking gas in cash as online service was not available due to Internet outage on the fourth day of curfew imposed by the government amidst the countrywide deadly clashes in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Two men read newspapers pasted by the publishers on a wall by a footpath as Internet blackout continues on the fourth day of curfew imposed by the government amidst the countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Police inspect a biker's bag on the fourth day of curfew imposed by the government amidst the countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.