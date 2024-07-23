International

Bangladesh: Eerie Calm On Streets As Curfew Remains On After Deadly Protests

Bangladeshi military forces soldiers on armored vehicle were seen patrolling in Bangladesh's Dhaka amid deadly protests over a controversial quota system that prompted curfew. Internet and mobile data services are still down despite apparent calm in Bangladesh following a verdict that scaled back a controversial quota system for government jobs after weeks of relentless protests that turned deadly.

Passengers at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport | Photo: AP/Anik Rahman

Passengers wait at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's Departure Terminal days ahead of their scheduled flight due to ongoing curfew in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

2/11
| Photo: AP/Anik Rahman

Passengers wait at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's Departure Terminal days ahead of their scheduled flight due to ongoing curfew in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

3/11
Bangladeshi soldiers patrol in Dhaka
Bangladeshi soldiers patrol in Dhaka | Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

Bangladeshi military forces soldiers on armored vehicle patrol in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

4/11
A soldier stands guard behind barbed wires
A soldier stands guard behind barbed wires | Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

A Bangladeshi military forces soldier stands guard behind barbed wires on a main street in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

5/11
Soldiers set up barbed wires on road
Soldiers set up barbed wires on road | Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

Bangladeshi military forces soldiers put up barbed wires on a main street in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

6/11
Commuter shows a curfew pass
Commuter shows a curfew pass | Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

A commuter shows a curfew pass to a Bangladeshi military forces soldier in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

7/11
Burnt vehicle in Dhaka
Burnt vehicle in Dhaka | Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

A cyclist pedals past a burnt vehicle during the last week violence over the quota system in public service in Dhaka.

8/11
Nizam Uddin stands in front of his burnt shop
Nizam Uddin stands in front of his burnt shop | Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

Nizam Uddin has tears in his eyes as he stands in front of his burnt shop which was set on fire during a clash two days ago which turned into vandalism along the Dhaka Chittagong highway in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

9/11
Crowd in front of Titas Gas office
Crowd in front of Titas Gas office | Photo: AP/Anik Rahman

People gather in front of Titas Gas office to pay for cooking gas in cash as online service was not available due to Internet outage on the fourth day of curfew imposed by the government amidst the countrywide deadly clashes in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

10/11
Newspapers pasted on a wall
Newspapers pasted on a wall | Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

Two men read newspapers pasted by the publishers on a wall by a footpath as Internet blackout continues on the fourth day of curfew imposed by the government amidst the countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

11/11
Police inspect a bikers bag
Police inspect a biker's bag | Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

Police inspect a biker's bag on the fourth day of curfew imposed by the government amidst the countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Nepal Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Eye Semi-Final Berth Against A Defiant NEP-W In Dambulla
  2. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza’s 50 Takes PAK Toward A 10-Wicket Victory
  3. Rahul Dravid Could Take Up Coaching Role At His Former IPL Team; Announcement Soon: Report
  4. Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup 2024: PAK-W Opt To Bowl
  5. Joe Root Could Overtake Sachin Tendulkar In Most Test Runs Tally, Michael Vaughan Predicts
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Eyeing Arsenal 'Upgrades' Ahead Of Premier League Title Challenge
  2. Che Adams Signs For Torino After Southampton Departure
  3. 'De Bruyne Isn't Leaving': Pep Guardiola Adamant Manchester City Will Keep Key Man
  4. Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature
  5. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CJI Chandrachud Infuriated During NEET Hearing, Says 'Call Security' | What Happened
  2. Parliament LIVE: Union Minister Says 'Oppn's Work Is To Not Be Happy With Budget'
  3. NEET-UG 2024: No Retest As SC Refuses To Cancel Exam, Says No Proof Of 'Systemic Leak'
  4. Union Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi Reacts to Sitharaman's Budget, Lauds its Vision
  5. After Cryptic Remark On Special Status Denial, CM Nitish Happy With Special Grants To Bihar In Budget 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me
  3. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
  4. Watch: BTS' Jimin Performs 'Who' On 'The Tonight Show', Fans Cannot Get Enough Of His Power-Packed Performance
  5. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals He Wanted To Elope With Sonakshi Sinha And Marry Her In A Different Country
US News
  1. New Feature Alert! Instagram Introduces Notes For Reels And Posts
  2. Florida Man Known As ‘Wolf Of Airbnb’ Gets Over 50 Months In Prison For NYC Rental Fraud
  3. How Does The Presidential Election In The USA Take Place?
  4. Kamala Harris Has A Steep Hill To Climb
  5. 'We Failed': Secret Service Chief As Congresswoman Blasts Her During Trump Assassination Bid Hearing
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Eerie Calm On Streets As Curfew Remains On After Deadly Protests
  2. New Feature Alert! Instagram Introduces Notes For Reels And Posts
  3. Florida Man Known As ‘Wolf Of Airbnb’ Gets Over 50 Months In Prison For NYC Rental Fraud
  4. EU Calls For Hungary 'Boycott' After 'Rogue Diplomacy', Ukraine War Stance Irks Diplomats
  5. How Does The Presidential Election In The USA Take Place?
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament LIVE: Union Minister Says 'Oppn's Work Is To Not Be Happy With Budget'