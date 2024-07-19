International

Bangladesh Quota Protest: At Least 64 Dead, Nationwide Curfew; Jail Set On Fire| Top Points

From nationwide curfew, internet suspension, and buildings set on fire to several rallies across the capital city of Dhaka to the deployment of security forces, and the closing of schools and universities- Bangladesh has been witnessing a severe protest against the 'Muktijoddha' (freedom fighter) quota system reserving one-third of civil service posts for the freedom fighters' descendants since July 1.

Students protesting against quota system in Bangladesh
Students protesting against quota system in Bangladesh Photo: AP
info_icon

As the violent agitation against the 'Muktijoddha' (freedom fighter) quota system continues to rattle Bangladesh, the death toll on Friday mounted to at least 64. The protest against the quota system started on July 1 following the High Court's decision to reinstate the system reserving one-third of civil service posts for their descendants.
Bangladesh Quota Protests | - AP
Bangladesh Quota Protest: 32 Dead, Internet Suspended, State Broadcaster Building Set On Fire | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Bnagladesh Quota Protest: Top Points

  • Nationwide Curfew: In a bid to tame the massive outrage against the quota system, Bangladesg government on Friday night imposed a nationwide curfew and deployment of military forces.

  • Jail set on fire: On Friday, the agitating students in the central district of Narsingdi freed hundreds of inmates before setting a jail on fire. “The inmates fled the jail and the protesters set the jail on fire. I don't know the number of inmates, but it would be in the hundreds,” said a police officer, as per media reports.

  • Govt buildings set on fire: Earlier, several government buildings were set on fire s well including the state broadcaster, the national disaster management agency and a toll plaza.

Students clash with riot police during a protest against a quota system for government jobs, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, July 18, 2024. - (AP Photo/Rajib Dhar)
Bangladesh In Crisis As Student Protests Shuts Down The country

BY Seema Guha

  • Rallies held across cities: As a symbol of widespread protest against the quota system, several rallies have been taken out across the capital city of Dhaka this week disobeying a ban on public gatherings.

  • Security forces deployed: In a bid to maintain law and order in the state, the Sheikh Hasina-led government has deployed police and paramilitary forces across Dhaka who by all means are trying to put an end to the protests. As per reports, the forces have also resorted to firing bullets and tear gas at protesters on Friday.

  • Internet suspension: In the wake of the violent protest, the government has impose a suspension on internet services since Thursday.

  • Curbs in place: Bus and train services have been stopped while schools and universities have been shut down .

Students clash with riot police during a protest against a quota system for government jobs, in Dhaka - AP
Bangladesh Student Unrest: Why Are The Students Angry With The 'Muktijoddha Quota'? 

BY Apeksha Priyadarshini

  • India calls it 'internal matter: Commenting on the widespread violence in the neighbouring country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday termed it an 'internal matter' for the other country. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar assured on Friday that all citizens residing within Bangladesh were safe. Officials have issued an advisory for Indian nationals and helpline numbers have been activated.

