Bangladesh In Crisis As Student Protests Shuts Down The country

The movement turned violent because political parties have also got into the act now. Among the protesters are members of the Jamaat as well as the youth wing of the opposition Bangladesh National Party(BNP) according to people monitoring the situation . The para military have been brought out to control the situation and the army is reportedly guarding some vital installations now. The situation is fluid and could tip either way – the government could bring it under control as it has asked the Supreme Court to deliver its verdict on the quota issue by Sunday instead of August 7. Or the situation could further deteriorate. The MEA has refused to comment on the plea that this is an internal matter of Bangladesh. All of India’s 15,000 Indian nationals including 8,500 students in the neighbouring country are safe.