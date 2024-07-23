Bangladesh Protests: PM Hasina Blames Opposition For Violence; Curfew To Remain 'Until Situation Improves'

A day after Bangladesh's Supreme Court ordered a scale back of the quota system, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina blamed the opposition parties were inciting violence during the student protests. The prime minister's statements come amid a curfew and no internet connectivity in the nation.
Taking note of the protests, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held opposition parties such as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, responsible for the unrest and violence caused in the past week.
The prime minister, who won her fourth consecutive term in January, also blamed Jammat-e-Islami, along with BNP and their student wings for the violence caused. Over 150 people - students and police officers - were killed in the violent clashes last week.
Adding blame on the opposition, PM Hasina added that her government will work to "suppress these militants and create a better environment".
Curfew To Remain In Place
Addressing the protests, the Prime Minister stated that she "never wanted to" impose a curfew but was left with no choice for the safety of the nation.
"I never wanted it," she said, adding that, the curfew "will be lifted once the situation is better".
Last week, a curfew with a shoot-on-sight order was issued across the country as protests turned violent. Along with this, Bangladesh continues to have no internet connection.
On Monday, student organisations called for a suspension of the protests for two days and urged the government to restore the internet and lift the curfew during the lull period.