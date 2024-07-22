Bangladesh Students Call Off Protest For 48 Hours Due To High Death Toll, Bloodshed: Report

Bangladesh students have decided to suspend the ongoing protests for the next 48 hours. As per reports, this decision from the student groups comes owing to the high death toll and bloodshed that has gripped the country in the past week.
Speaking to news agency AFP, Nahid Islam, the leader of the main protest organiser Students Against Discrimination has announced that the protests remain suspended for the next two days.
The student group leader added that while they wanted reform, they did not want it "at the expense of so much blood".
"We started this movement to reform the quota. But we did not want quota reform at the expense of so much blood, so much killing, so much damage to life and property," Islam told AFP.
As per the latest reports, around 163 people have been killed in the clashes, including several police officers.
The protests for the 20204 quota reform movement will remain suspended till July 24.
During this period, the student organisations have appealed to the Sheikh Hasina-led government to restore internet connectivity and withdraw the curfews imposed across the nation.
"We demand that during this period the government withdraws the curfew, restores the internet and stops targeting the student protesters," stated Islam
This suspension also comes a day after students vowed to continue their demonstrations across the nation, at least until al those who were wrongfully detained by police are released.