International

Bangladesh Students Call Off Protest For 48 Hours Due To High Death Toll, Bloodshed: Report

As per reports, this decision from the student groups comes owing to the high death toll and bloodshed that has gripped the country in the past week.

Bangladesh Protests
Bangladesh Students Call Off Protest For 48 Hours | Photo: AP
info_icon

Bangladesh students have decided to suspend the ongoing protests for the next 48 hours. As per reports, this decision from the student groups comes owing to the high death toll and bloodshed that has gripped the country in the past week.

Speaking to news agency AFP, Nahid Islam, the leader of the main protest organiser Students Against Discrimination has announced that the protests remain suspended for the next two days.

The student group leader added that while they wanted reform, they did not want it "at the expense of so much blood".

"We started this movement to reform the quota. But we did not want quota reform at the expense of so much blood, so much killing, so much damage to life and property," Islam told AFP.

More Than 4,500 Indian Students Return From Violence-Hit Bangladesh - PTI
More Than 4,500 Indian Students Return From Violence-Hit Bangladesh

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per the latest reports, around 163 people have been killed in the clashes, including several police officers.

The protests for the 20204 quota reform movement will remain suspended till July 24.

During this period, the student organisations have appealed to the Sheikh Hasina-led government to restore internet connectivity and withdraw the curfews imposed across the nation.

"We demand that during this period the government withdraws the curfew, restores the internet and stops targeting the student protesters," stated Islam

Students clash with riot police during a protest against a quota system for government jobs, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, July 18, 2024. - (AP Photo/Rajib Dhar)
Bangladesh Supreme Court Orders To Reduce Job Quotas After Massive Anti-Quota Protests

BY Outlook Web Desk

This suspension also comes a day after students vowed to continue their demonstrations across the nation, at least until al those who were wrongfully detained by police are released.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Scotland Vs Oman Live Score, World Cup League 2: Hosts Bowl First In Dundee
  2. ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: IND-W Put One Foot The Semis - In Pics
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Bashir Breaks Anderson's Record; Hosts' Batting Feat - Stats Highlights
  4. Sri Lanka Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20: Visitors Chasing 185-Run Target In Dambulla
  5. PAK-W Vs NEP-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Guide Pakistan To Nine-Wicket Win Over Nepal - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Women's Football: Schedule, Format, Teams, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. Real Madrid 'Always The Best Team In The World': Karim Benzema
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football: Schedule, Format, Teams, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Bayern Munich Transfer News: Uli Hoeness Hints At Potential Matthijs De Ligt Exit
  5. Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Pathum United: German Giants Suffer Humiliating Defeat To Thai Outfit
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  3. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  4. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  5. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: IIT Delhi Asked To Look Into NEET UG Row; Bangladesh Students Call Off Protests For 48 Hours
  2. Farmer Denied Entry In Mall For Wearing Dhoti, Karnataka Govt To Issue Guidelines
  3. Day In Pics: July 22, 2024
  4. Madhya Pradesh HC To Hear Bhojshala Dispute Case Only After SC Order Comes In
  5. Airbus Shortlists 8 Sites For H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line In India
Entertainment News
  1. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  2. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Rohman Shawl Says 'We Share Something Special' After Sushmita Sen's Remark About Being Single
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend
US News
  1. Elon Musk Shares AI Video Featuring Political Leaders, Tech Giants As Runway Models
  2. Why Joe Biden Suddenly Decided To Drop Out? | Debate, Pressure, Medical Issues - Know Everything That Shaped Biden’s Decision
  3. Simpsons Writer Is ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of Show’s Kamala Harris Prediction
  4. US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched
  5. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
World News
  1. Bangladesh Students Call Off Protest For 48 Hours Due To High Death Toll, Bloodshed: Report
  2. Elon Musk Shares AI Video Featuring Political Leaders, Tech Giants As Runway Models
  3. Why Joe Biden Suddenly Decided To Drop Out? | Debate, Pressure, Medical Issues - Know Everything That Shaped Biden’s Decision
  4. Biden's Exit, Renewed Support And Protests To 'Welcome' Israeli PM Netanyahu To The US
  5. Simpsons Writer Is ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of Show’s Kamala Harris Prediction
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Says Paper Leak Happened Before May 4, IIT Delhi Panel To Review Disputed Question
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; Indian Cricket Team Departs For Sri Lanka For ODI, T20I Series
  5. India News LIVE: IIT Delhi Asked To Look Into NEET UG Row; Bangladesh Students Call Off Protests For 48 Hours
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today