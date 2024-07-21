Bangladesh Supreme Court Orders To Reduce Job Quotas After Massive Anti-Quota Protests

Bangladesh Supreme Court has ordered the government to scale back on the job quota but did not abolish it completely which the students demanded through massive 'Anti-quota' protests in the country.
The protests have resulted in the death of over 100 students and many more injured.
The Supreme court's Appellate Division overturned a decision from a lower court that had brought back the quotas last month.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin reportedly told the AFP news agency, “The Supreme Court has said the High Court verdict was illegal.”
He mentioned that 5 per cent of civil service jobs would still be set aside for children of veterans from the war of independence, and 2 per cent for other specific groups.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government ended the quota system in 2018, but last month, a lower court brought it back.
This led to violent protests and a strong response from the government.