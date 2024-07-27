Football

English Premier League: Sessegnon Rejoins Boyhood Club Fulham After Tottenham Departure

Ryan Sessegnon has resigned for Fulham on a free transfer, five years after leaving the club

Ryan Sessengon in action for Spurs
Fulham's new signing, Ryan Sessengon
info_icon

Ryan Sessegnon has resigned for Fulham on a free transfer, five years after leaving the club. (More Football News)

The 24-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Cottagers with the option to extend for a further year following his departure from Tottenham last month.

In his first spell at the club, Sessegnon worked his way through the academy over 11 years, scoring 25 goals in 120 first-team appearances.

He then moved to Spurs in a £25million deal in 2019, though struggled to nail down a place in North London, making just 57 appearances in all competitions, and scoring three goals.

"It's amazing to be back. Emotional, as well," he told FFCtv. "It's where it started for me, where everything began, and it's amazing to be back.

"It will always be home for me. I think it had the feeling that it was meant to be, coming back here, so I'm delighted to get it done."

Sessegnon is Fulham's first signing of the transfer window, though they have seen plenty of first-team departures already, with Joao Palhinha, Tosin Adarabioyo and Bobby De Cordova-Reid all leaving the club.

