Weather Updates LIVE: Mumbai On Yellow Alert Today; River Overflows In Gujarat, 2,500 Evacuated

Maharashtra Weather Updates LIVE: 5,800 People Relocated In Kolhapur
More than 5,800 people were relocated after the Panchganga river started flowing above the danger mark in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, an official said on Friday.
The water level of Panchaganga river at Rajaram Wier was 46.4 feet at noon, well above the danger mark of 43 feet, he said.
Talking to PTI, Kolhapur collector Amol Yedge said the district administration has started relocating people from the affected areas of Sutarwada and Kumbharwada in the city. The administration has relocated people from Chikhli and Ambewadi in Karveer tehsil and some villages in Hatkalangane, Shirol and Ichalkarangi tehsils, he said.
Gujarat Weather Updates LIVE: Purna River Flows Over Danger Mark, Over 2,500 Evacuated
More than 2,500 people were shifted out of their homes by the NDRF teams as several villages were inundated due to heavy rains in south Gujarat, officials said on Friday.
At least 2,200 people were relocated from villages and low-lying areas in Navsari, while 500 persons were eneighboringneighbouring Tapi district following heavy rains in 24 hours, they said.
"Purna River passing through Navsari district has been flowing at 28 feet, well above the danger mark of 23 feet, due to heavy rains in the district and its upstream basin in 24 hours," Navsari collector Kshipra Agre told reporters here.
Weather Updates LIVE: Orange Alert For 8 Maha Districts
IMD has issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune and Satara districts of Maharashtra for Saturday, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy showers, while Mumbai saw a lull in rain activity on Friday.
According to the IMD, an orange alert has also been issued for Chandrapur, Gondia, and Gadchiroli districts. The districts with an orange alert are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Weather Updates LIVE: Mumbai On Yellow Alert
After nearly two days of incessant rainfall, Mumbai was largely rain-free on Friday. However, predicting heavy showers in isolated areas of the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the financial capital and adjoining Thane district for Saturday.