Weather Updates LIVE: Mumbai On Yellow Alert Today; River Overflows In Gujarat, 2,500 Evacuated

Weather LIVE Updates: Welcome to Outlook's daily live weather coverage. Heavy rainfall continues to batter several states and cities across India as the monsoon continues with its active phase. As the spell of extreme rainfall prevails in the western state of Maharashtra, the Met Department has issued a yellow alert and an orange alert accordingly for Mumbai and several other districts. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the national capital city Delhi as heavy rainfall is expected to lash the city till July 28.