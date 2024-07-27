National

Weather Updates LIVE: Mumbai On Yellow Alert Today; River Overflows In Gujarat, 2,500 Evacuated

Weather LIVE Updates: Welcome to Outlook's daily live weather coverage. Heavy rainfall continues to batter several states and cities across India as the monsoon continues with its active phase. As the spell of extreme rainfall prevails in the western state of Maharashtra, the Met Department has issued a yellow alert and an orange alert accordingly for Mumbai and several other districts. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the national capital city Delhi as heavy rainfall is expected to lash the city till July 28.

O
Outlook Web Desk
27 July 2024
27 July 2024
Heavy rains in Delhi | PTI
Weather Updates LIVE: As the monsoon is likely to stay in its active phase for at least the next one week, extreme rainfall is expected to batter several states and cities. Assessing the weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been issuing colour-coded weather alerts accordingly. In the past few weeks, from frequent waterlogging and traffic snarls to electrocution and flooding- countless rain-relates adversities have disrupted normal life across cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune.
LIVE UPDATES

Maharashtra Weather Updates LIVE: 5,800 People Relocated In Kolhapur 

More than 5,800 people were relocated after the Panchganga river started flowing above the danger mark in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, an official said on Friday.

The water level of Panchaganga river at Rajaram Wier was 46.4 feet at noon, well above the danger mark of 43 feet, he said.

Talking to PTI, Kolhapur collector Amol Yedge said the district administration has started relocating people from the affected areas of Sutarwada and Kumbharwada in the city. The administration has relocated people from Chikhli and Ambewadi in Karveer tehsil and some villages in Hatkalangane, Shirol and Ichalkarangi tehsils, he said.

Gujarat Weather Updates LIVE: Purna River Flows Over Danger Mark, Over 2,500 Evacuated

More than 2,500 people were shifted out of their homes by the NDRF teams as several villages were inundated due to heavy rains in south Gujarat, officials said on Friday.

At least 2,200 people were relocated from villages and low-lying areas in Navsari, while 500 persons were eneighboringneighbouring Tapi district following heavy rains in 24 hours, they said.

"Purna River passing through Navsari district has been flowing at 28 feet, well above the danger mark of 23 feet, due to heavy rains in the district and its upstream basin in 24 hours," Navsari collector Kshipra Agre told reporters here.

Weather Updates LIVE: Orange Alert For 8 Maha Districts

IMD has issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune and Satara districts of Maharashtra for Saturday, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy showers, while Mumbai saw a lull in rain activity on Friday.

According to the IMD, an orange alert has also been issued for Chandrapur, Gondia, and Gadchiroli districts. The districts with an orange alert are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Weather Updates LIVE: Mumbai On Yellow Alert

After nearly two days of incessant rainfall, Mumbai was largely rain-free on Friday. However, predicting heavy showers in isolated areas of the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the financial capital and adjoining Thane district for Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Lose Late Wickets To Leave Third Test Versus West Indies In The Balance
  2. ECB Chief Insists No Decision Made On England White-Ball Coach Matthew Mott's Future
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Surykaumar Assures Reunion With Gambhir Will Fulfil Potential This Time
  5. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: Captain Fantastic Athapaththu Powers SL-W To Final In Dambulla Roller-Coaster
Football News
  1. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Enzo Maresca Will Surprise People At Chelsea
  2. Arne Slot's Liverpool Success Will Be Measured By Trophies, Says Gary McAllister
  3. Curtis Jones 'Happiest He's Ever Been' At Liverpool Under Arne Slot
  4. Nurnberg 3-0 Juventus: Thiago Motta's Men Thrashed In First Pre-Season Friendly
  5. Ederson Slams Reports Of Rift With Manchester City Backup Stefan Ortega
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Brain-Eating Amoeba: Another Deadly Disease And The Story Of Kerala’s Resilience
  2. Weather Updates LIVE: Mumbai On Yellow Alert Today; River Overflows In Gujarat, 2,500 Evacuated
  3. Puja Khedkar Row: Police Says Trainee IAS Officer’s Parents Were ‘Legally Separated’
  4. Should I Send Protesting Farmers To Lahore If Delhi Entry Is Denied, Asks Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
  5. Typhoon Gaemi Didn't Hit This Country But Caused Severe Damage
Entertainment News
  1. Must Watch These Movies Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
  2. Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report
  3. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  4. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  5. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News July 26: IMD Issues Orange Rain Alert For 8 Maharashtra Districts; Yellow Alert For Mumbai
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film