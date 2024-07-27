National

‘Don’t Teach Me’: Mamata After MEA Objects To Her ‘Shelter Offer’ To Bangladeshis

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had made offer yo the people in violence-hit Bangladesh at the annual Marytrs' Day rally of her party—TMC in Kolkata on July 21.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee |
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A row has erupted after Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) objected to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s “shelter offer” to people from violence-hit Bangladesh. Banerjee hit back at MEA saying “they shouldn’t teach me a lesson”.

“I know the federal structure very well. I was an MP seven times and a Union minister twice. I know the MEA policy very well. They shouldn't teach me a lesson; they should learn from the system instead,” Banerjee said in a presser.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Bengal Governor Urges Mamata Not To Make ‘Politically Motivated’ Remarks On Bangladesh Situation

BY PTI

Earlier, Banerjee had made offer yo the people in violence-hit Bangladesh at the annual Marytrs' Day rally of her party—TMC in Kolkata on July 21.

“I should not be speaking on the affairs of Bangladesh as it is a sovereign nation. But I can tell you this, if helpless people come knocking on the doors of Bengal, we will surely provide them shelter,” Banerjee had reportedly said.

Mamata Banerjee - null
'If Helpless People Come...Will Provide Shelter': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Ongoing Violence In Bangladesh

BY PTI

“That's because of a United Nations resolution to accommodate refugees in regions adjacent to those under turmoil,” she added.

Banerjee's comments came amid student-led anti-quota protests in Bangladesh, which turned violent last week.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
'Shelter For Helpless People..': Bangladesh Objects To Mamata's Remark; Centre Says State Can't Decide

BY Outlook Web Desk

In reaction Bangladesh’s FM Dr Hasan Mahmud had said, “With due respect, I want to say that we share a very good and warm relationship with CM Mamata Banerjee. But this statement has a scope of creating confusion. We have given a note to the Government of India on this issue.”

Two days later, the MEA's confirmed that Bangladesh had lodged a formal protest with India.

“According to the list of subject matters allocated to the central government under the 7th Schedule of the Constitution, the conduct of foreign affairs and all matters which bring the Union into relation with any foreign country are the sole prerogatives of the Union government,” MEA said.

