National

Bengal Governor Urges Mamata Not To Make ‘Politically Motivated’ Remarks On Bangladesh Situation

'The Governor urges the CM not to make politically motivated populist remarks which would adversely impact the nation's external affairs,' the Raj Bhavan said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI
info_icon

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to make any "politically-motivated populist remarks" on the current situation in neighbouring Bangladesh that could affect the nation's external affairs.

His remark came after Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud objected to Banerjee's recent remark of offering "shelter" to people from Bangladesh amid ongoing protests in the country.

"The Governor urges the CM not to make politically motivated populist remarks which would adversely impact the nation's external affairs," the Raj Bhavan said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Mahmud, in a video shared widely on X, was heard saying, "With all due respect to Mamata Banerjee, with whom we share a relationship of mutual interests... However, her statement has created confusion and has the potential to create confusion among people. Therefore, we have sent a note to the Indian government on her statement."

Mahmud communicated with the Indian government through diplomatic channels.

Banerjee, during the TMC's Martyrs Day rally in Kolkata on Sunday, referred to violence-hit Bangladesh, saying she would keep the doors of West Bengal open for people in distress from the neighbouring country and offer them shelter. She also posted similar comments from her X account.

BJP leader Amit Malviya has also posted a video of Hasan's remarks from his handle on X, saying, "Mamata Banerjee is a constant source of embarrassment, not just for West Bengal but also for India, now."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings Eliminate Mi New York To Cruise Into Challenger Clash - Match Report
  2. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  3. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  5. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 UZB, Football At Paris Olympics: Uzbekistan Lose Match, Win Hearts - In Pics
  2. ARG 1-2 MAR, Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina Lose Fan-Disrupted Match - In Pics
  3. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  4. ARG 1-2 MAR: Watch Argentina's Disallowed Goal Against Morocco At Paris Olympic Games 2024 - Video
  5. Football Transfers: Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby Completes Al-Ittihad Switch
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
  5. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 4 Dead In Pune Monsoon Mayhem; Heavy Rain Disrupts Flight Ops At Mumbai Airport
  2. Asaram Bapu: A Godman’s Rise And Fall From Grace
  3. Karnataka Assembly Adopts Resolutions Against Delimitation, 'One Nation-One Election' Move, NEET
  4. Haryana: Doctors Go On Strike, Services Hit In Govt Hospitals
  5. Bengal Governor Urges Mamata Not To Make ‘Politically Motivated’ Remarks On Bangladesh Situation
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Out
  2. Abhay Deol Makes Shocking Revelation About His Sexuality: Have Embraced All Experiences In My Life
  3. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Review: Taapsee Pannu's Past Catches Up To Her As She Continues Living With Vikrant Massey
  4. Viral Pic: Salman Khan Celebrates Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur’s Birthday With His Entire Family
  5. Watch: Jennifer Lopez Throws A 'Bridgerton' Themed Birthday Party As She Turns 55
US News
  1. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  2. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
  3. 'Taylor Swift Would Probably Like A Word': JD Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Sparks Swiftie Backlash As Old Video Resurfaces
  4. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  5. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
World News
  1. Typhoon Gaemi: Landslides, Floods Kill 22 In Philippines, 3 In Taiwan; Over 200 Injured | Details
  2. Netanyahu Addresses US Congress, Ceasefire Talks Delayed: Israel-Gaza War Latest
  3. Watch: US Lawmaker Holds Up ‘War Criminal’ Sign During Netanyahu’s Speech
  4. FTA And Tech Security: India And UK's New Labour Government Reset Ties
  5. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
Latest Stories
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Out
  2. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  3. IAS Puja Khedkar's Parents Divorced? Centre Seeks Report On Marital Status| Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw
  5. Did You Know? Ajay Devgn Said Yes To Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' While He Was In The Shower
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, Boats Deployed For Rescue Op; People Advised To Stay In
  7. Weather News LIVE: 4 Dead In Pune Monsoon Mayhem; Heavy Rain Disrupts Flight Ops At Mumbai Airport
  8. India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Archers Start Medal Hunt With Ranking Round