A Review Of 'Guide': The Serendipitous Journey Of A Reluctant Swami

What makes Guide stand out among the very many films that feature godmen of various hues, is the fundamental reluctance of its protagonist to embrace his role as a spiritual guide of the village that he comes across on his journey from jail to nowhere. As the first song of this musical, sung by the legendary composer S.D. Burman himself, addresses Raju, he is merely a musafir (traveller). He sets out on an aimless expedition in the direction of “Anjanpur” to find a new life for himself, away from all the harm and hurt he has caused his loved ones. Driven by hunger and destitution, he happens to discover a path that leads him from his previous life of material possessions and worldly greed, to an other-worldly spirituality. In the process, he finds himself tasked with the upliftment of the villagers in the place where he finally finds shelter, which is a dilapidated and abandoned temple.