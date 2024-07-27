Art & Entertainment

A Review Of 'Guide': The Serendipitous Journey Of A Reluctant Swami

What makes Guide stand out among the very many films that feature godmen of various hues, is the fundamental reluctance of its protagonist to embrace his role as a spiritual guide of the village that he comes across on his journey from jail to nowhere

Guide movie review
'Guide' movie behind the scenes
info_icon

In the climax scene of the film Guide (1965), when a couple brings their sick child to the Swamiji (Raju, played by Dev Anand) to find a cure, Raju, deeply distressed at the plight of the people in the drought-ridden village, has a conversation with God. He pleads with god to show mercy on his subjects and appeals to him to take his life but relieve the villagers from their grief. The villagers, surrounding the Swami and his temple, begin to sing a song with the words “Hey Ram”, which reminds the spectator strongly of the last words uttered by Mahatma Gandhi before his passing. As the song reaches its crescendo, Raju has an epiphany where he hears the voice of God and is urged to leave his worldly belongings behind.

As Raju’s life leaves his body, there is sound of thunder and the villagers are drenched in the rain. Raju’s plea has been accepted; the villagers are granted what they have been praying for, while his life is taken. The interesting aspect of this film’s climax is its ambiguity in terms of belief. If the spectator believes, then it is Raju’s fast unto death that brings the rain to the drought-stricken village; but if the spectator doesn’t, then the rain that relieves the villagers is merely a serendipitous occurrence, while Raju’s death is a tragic loss. 

Guide as a film is premised on this idea of serendipity. Raju guide’s meeting with Rosie (Waheeda Rehman) is a matter of chance, and so is the revelation that Rosie is a dancer. Once he is out of jail, him being discovered as a baba by a villager is also by happenstance, and so is the return of his loved ones to him by the end of the film. But the most serendipitous occurrence in the film is Raju’s chance encounter with spiritualism.

What makes Guide stand out among the very many films that feature godmen of various hues, is the fundamental reluctance of its protagonist to embrace his role as a spiritual guide of the village that he comes across on his journey from jail to nowhere. As the first song of this musical, sung by the legendary composer S.D. Burman himself, addresses Raju, he is merely a musafir (traveller). He sets out on an aimless expedition in the direction of “Anjanpur” to find a new life for himself, away from all the harm and hurt he has caused his loved ones. Driven by hunger and destitution, he happens to discover a path that leads him from his previous life of material possessions and worldly greed, to an other-worldly spirituality. In the process, he finds himself tasked with the upliftment of the villagers in the place where he finally finds shelter, which is a dilapidated and abandoned temple.  

The film shows Raju wanting to get rid of the position attributed to him by the villagers on various occasions. When he is expected to fast for twelve days to bring rain to the village ravaged by a drought, he calls his most faithful devotee Bhola (Gajanan Jagirdar) and reveals the entire truth about his earlier life to him. While Raju intends to show Bhola that he is an ordinary human being like the rest of them, with his own fallacies and mistakes, Bhola in turn becomes all the more convinced about Raju’s divinity. Comparing him to Rishi Valmiki, who turned into a saint after being a dacoit, he says, “Gyaan ke raaste bade tedhe hain” (the pathways to knowledge are often crooked).

During his fast, Raju tries to run away and contemplates cheating on his oath by eating some food, but it is the thought of betraying his devotees that eventually makes him stay true to his commitment. Even in his most poignant dialogues with himself and God, his scientific scepticism is transformed into faith because of the devotion of his followers. Hence, unlike other films that invariably portray the godmen as infallible figures, Guide’s Raju is an unlikely Swami whose spirituality is firmly grounded in the beliefs of his devotees. 

Guide movie review
'Guide' movie poster
info_icon

Another aspect that distinguishes the godman of Guide is the clear distinction the film tries to establish between the kinder faith of the Swami, who propounds a religion of humanity (he embraces his long lost Muslim friend, much to the surprise of his followers), and the hierarchical religiosity of the traditional Hindu pandits in the village, who Raju berates for “fooling the people for generations”. In the scenes where Raju has an internal dialogue with himself, the background displays multiple religious symbols, as a way of separating his divine philosophy from traditional Hindu beliefs. Through Raju’s inner contemplation, the film attempts to engage in a debate between scientific rationale and faith, which is an unlikely sight in films that feature godmen. Even after such a debate, the film respectfully leaves the conclusion open-ended for the spectator to decide where their beliefs lie. 

R.K. Narayan, who authored the original book called The Guide, was unimpressed by its film adaptation, stating that it strayed from the central theme of the book and “glamorized” the characters. Even so, the film became a landmark success, owing not just to the redemption it offers its protagonists, who were otherwise doomed by their fates, but also to its remarkable soundtrack, which breathed life into the visuals of the film.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Lose Late Wickets To Leave Third Test Versus West Indies In The Balance
  2. ECB Chief Insists No Decision Made On England White-Ball Coach Matthew Mott's Future
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Surykaumar Assures Reunion With Gambhir Will Fulfil Potential This Time
  5. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: Captain Fantastic Athapaththu Powers SL-W To Final In Dambulla Roller-Coaster
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Sessegnon Rejoins Boyhood Club Fulham After Tottenham Departure
  2. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Enzo Maresca Will Surprise People At Chelsea
  3. Arne Slot's Liverpool Success Will Be Measured By Trophies, Says Gary McAllister
  4. Curtis Jones 'Happiest He's Ever Been' At Liverpool Under Arne Slot
  5. Nurnberg 3-0 Juventus: Thiago Motta's Men Thrashed In First Pre-Season Friendly
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Updates LIVE: 3-Storey Building Collapses In Navi Mumbai; Thousands Evacuated In Maha, Gujarat, U'Khand
  2. Jammu Kashmir: 3 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Kupwara Encounter
  3. Maharashtra: 2 Rescued After Building Collapses In Navi Mumbai, Efforts On To Search 1 More Trapped From Rubble
  4. After PM Modi’s Stern Message To Pakistan, Islamabad Comes Up With ‘Rhetorical Statement’ Remark
  5. Diary: Remembering School Days
Entertainment News
  1. Must Watch These Movies Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
  2. Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report
  3. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  4. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  5. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Vice President Kamala Harris Officially Becomes Presidential Candidate
  2. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  3. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  4. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  5. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News July 26: IMD Issues Orange Rain Alert For 8 Maharashtra Districts; Yellow Alert For Mumbai
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film