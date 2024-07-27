International

Grappling With Maritime Disputes And Myanmar Crisis, ASEAN Top Diplomat Meetings Joined By US, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Saturday in Vientiane to meet with the ASEAN foreign ministers.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Top diplomats from Southeast Asia convened Saturday in the Laotian capital with their powerful dialogue partners in the last of the three-day regional talks that have grappled with tensions over territorial claims in the South China Sea, escalating fighting in Myanmar, and regional rivalry.

Meetings on Saturday will bring together in the same room allies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations — including the United States, China, Russia, Japan, India and Australia — to bolster their relationships and discuss key security issues and other regional affairs.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Saturday in Vientiane to meet with the ASEAN foreign ministers. He is also expected to meet on the sidelines with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, as both countries are looking to expand their influence in the region.

Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith opened the first meeting of the day with China, Japan and South Korea by saying he hopes the cooperation framework, called ASEAN Plus Three, will continue to "enhance our regional integration and economic resilience, ensuring that our supply chains remain robust and adaptable in the face of future challenges."

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said the cooperation between the partners has diversified beyond just financial cooperation, emphasizing the importance of not just economic cooperation but also stability, peace and security.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was also in Vientiane, and already held direct talks with Wang on Thursday.

Participants in these meetings represent either critical U.S. allies and partners, or Washington's two largest rivals, Moscow and Beijing, which have grown closer over the past two years, prompting deep concerns about their combined global influence.

Indonesia said it emphasised in their opening meetings Thursday that it's important the bloc doesn't get drawn in as both China and the U.S. look to expand their influence in the region.

Among other issues, Blinken will discuss economic cooperation, the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar and territorial disputes in the South China Sea during his trip in Vientiane, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of State.

ASEAN members Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei all have conflicts with China over its claim of sovereignty over virtually all of the South China Sea, one of the world's most crucial waterways for shipping. Many worry that direct confrontations there could lead to broader conflict. Indonesia has also expressed concern about what it sees as Beijing's encroachment on its exclusive economic zone.

The United States and its allies, meanwhile, have regularly conducted military exercises and patrols in the area to assert their "free and open Indo-Pacific" policy, including the right to navigate in international waters, drawing criticism from China.

There are divisions within ASEAN on how to deal with China's maritime claims. The Philippines has been critical over a perceived lack of support from the bloc, but in a rare deal, China and the Philippines said they had reached an agreement that they hope will end their confrontations, aiming to establish a mutually acceptable arrangement for the disputed area without conceding each other's territorial claims.

The army in Myanmar ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and suppressed widespread nonviolent protests that sought a return to democratic rule, leading to increasing violence and a humanitarian crisis.

The army in Myanmar ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and suppressed widespread nonviolent protests that sought a return to democratic rule, leading to increasing violence and a humanitarian crisis.

