Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics

Celebrating its reputation as a cradle of revolution, Paris kicked off its first Summer Olympics in a century on Friday with a rain-soaked, rule-breaking opening ceremony studded with stars and fantasy along the Seine River. Renowned singers Celine Dion and Lady Gaga enthralled the spectators with sporting stars such as Zinedine Zidane, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams making an appearance on Friday, July 26. Opening Ceremony was held on the Seine River, in a first for the Olympic Games. Moreover, the Opening Ceremony was troubled by the rain but that did not dither the athletes and the artistes at large. French judo champ Teddy Riner and three-time Olympic champion runner Marie-Jose Perec lit the Olympic cauldron attached to a giant balloon, which floated into the Paris night. The Paris Games aim to be the first with equal numbers of men and women competing.