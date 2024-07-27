Floriane Issert, a Gendarmerie non-commissioned officer of the National Gendarmerie, rides on a horse while leading volunteers carrying flags of Olympic teams on the Iena Bridge in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics
Athletes travel by boat down the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows Canadian Singer Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The Olympic Flame rises on a balloon after being lit in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Entertainer's perform in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Surfer Yang Siqi, of China, dances with dancers during an opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition in Papara, Tahiti.
IOC President Thomas Bach speaks as Tony Estanguet, president of 2024 Paris Olympics looks on in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
An overview of the Trocadero venue with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
An artist performs in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic.
China's Olympic athletes wave national flags from a boat for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics on the Seine River in Paris.
The cauldron rises by the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows the Trocadero and the Eiffel Tower lightened up with the Olympic Rings during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The Eiffel Tower is lit in the rain in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
The Olympic rings are illuminated as lights emanate from the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Zinedine Zidane carries the torch in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Torchbearer Rafael Nadal, of Spain, waves in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Rafael Nadal carries the Olympic flame flanked by Serena Williams, right, in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.