Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics

Celebrating its reputation as a cradle of revolution, Paris kicked off its first Summer Olympics in a century on Friday with a rain-soaked, rule-breaking opening ceremony studded with stars and fantasy along the Seine River. Renowned singers Celine Dion and Lady Gaga enthralled the spectators with sporting stars such as Zinedine Zidane, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams making an appearance on Friday, July 26. Opening Ceremony was held on the Seine River, in a first for the Olympic Games. Moreover, the Opening Ceremony was troubled by the rain but that did not dither the athletes and the artistes at large. French judo champ Teddy Riner and three-time Olympic champion runner Marie-Jose Perec lit the Olympic cauldron attached to a giant balloon, which floated into the Paris night. The Paris Games aim to be the first with equal numbers of men and women competing.

2024 Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony | Photo: Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP

Floriane Issert, a Gendarmerie non-commissioned officer of the National Gendarmerie, rides on a horse while leading volunteers carrying flags of Olympic teams on the Iena Bridge in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics

2/17
Photo: Petr David Josek,Pool

Athletes travel by boat down the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

3/17
Canadian Singer Celine Dion
Canadian Singer Celine Dion Photo: Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP

This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows Canadian Singer Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/17
Olympic Flame rises on a balloon during the opening ceremony
Olympic Flame rises on a balloon during the opening ceremony | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

The Olympic Flame rises on a balloon after being lit in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

5/17
Artists perform during the opening ceremony
Artists perform during the opening ceremony | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Entertainer's perform in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

6/17
Chinese Surfer Yang Siqi dances during an opening ceremony
Chinese Surfer Yang Siqi dances during an opening ceremony | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull

Surfer Yang Siqi, of China, dances with dancers during an opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition in Papara, Tahiti.

7/17
IOC President Thomas Bach
IOC President Thomas Bach | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

IOC President Thomas Bach speaks as Tony Estanguet, president of 2024 Paris Olympics looks on in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

8/17
View of Trocadero venue with the Eiffel Tower
View of Trocadero venue with the Eiffel Tower | Photo: Francois-Xavier Marit/Pool Photo via AP

An overview of the Trocadero venue with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

9/17
An artist performs Summer Olympic opening ceremony
An artist performs Summer Olympic opening ceremony | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

An artist performs in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic.

10/17
Chinas Olympic athletes
China's Olympic athletes | Photo: Cao Can/Pool Photo via AP

China's Olympic athletes wave national flags from a boat for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics on the Seine River in Paris.

11/17
The cauldron rises by the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel in Paris
The cauldron rises by the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel in Paris | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

The cauldron rises by the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

12/17
Trocadero and the Eiffel Tower lightened up during the opening ceremony
Trocadero and the Eiffel Tower lightened up during the opening ceremony | Photo: Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP

This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows the Trocadero and the Eiffel Tower lightened up with the Olympic Rings during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

13/17
The Eiffel Tower is lit in the rain during the opening ceremony
The Eiffel Tower is lit in the rain during the opening ceremony | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

The Eiffel Tower is lit in the rain in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

14/17
The Olympic rings illuminated
The Olympic rings illuminated | Photo: Loic Venance/Pool Photo via AP

The Olympic rings are illuminated as lights emanate from the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

15/17
Zinedine Zidane carries the 2024 Olympic torch
Zinedine Zidane carries the 2024 Olympic torch | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Zinedine Zidane carries the torch in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

16/17
Torchbearer Rafael Nadal
Torchbearer Rafael Nadal | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Torchbearer Rafael Nadal, of Spain, waves in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

17/17
Rafael Nadal carries the Olympic flame flanked by Serena Williams
Rafael Nadal carries the Olympic flame flanked by Serena Williams | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Rafael Nadal carries the Olympic flame flanked by Serena Williams, right, in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Lose Late Wickets To Leave Third Test Versus West Indies In The Balance
  2. ECB Chief Insists No Decision Made On England White-Ball Coach Matthew Mott's Future
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Surykaumar Assures Reunion With Gambhir Will Fulfil Potential This Time
  5. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: Captain Fantastic Athapaththu Powers SL-W To Final In Dambulla Roller-Coaster
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Sessegnon Rejoins Boyhood Club Fulham After Tottenham Departure
  2. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Enzo Maresca Will Surprise People At Chelsea
  3. Arne Slot's Liverpool Success Will Be Measured By Trophies, Says Gary McAllister
  4. Curtis Jones 'Happiest He's Ever Been' At Liverpool Under Arne Slot
  5. Nurnberg 3-0 Juventus: Thiago Motta's Men Thrashed In First Pre-Season Friendly
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Updates LIVE: Building Collapses In Navi Mumbai; Thousands Evacuated In Maha, Gujarat Due To Heavy Rain
  2. Jammu Kashmir: 3 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Kupwara Encounter
  3. Maharashtra: 2 Rescued After Building Collapses In Navi Mumbai, Efforts On To Search 1 More Trapped From Rubble
  4. After PM Modi’s Stern Message To Pakistan, Islamabad Comes Up With ‘Rhetorical Statement’ Remark
  5. Diary: Remembering School Days
Entertainment News
  1. A Review Of 'Guide': The Serendipitous Journey Of A Reluctant Swami
  2. Must Watch These Movies Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
  3. Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report
  4. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  5. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
World News
  1. Imran Khan’s Party Workers Arrested From Across Pakistan, Prevented From Demonstrations In Islamabad
  2. US Elections 2024: Vice President Kamala Harris Officially Becomes Presidential Candidate
  3. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  4. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  5. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News July 26: IMD Issues Orange Rain Alert For 8 Maharashtra Districts; Yellow Alert For Mumbai
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film