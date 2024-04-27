Insights And Reflections: Taranand Viyogi Unveils Maithili Literature

During the days when I spent time with Nagarjun―while I was just a small child―he was a towering personality in every aspect. I had been writing diaries since childhood, and Baba’s words held such importance for me that I made sure to jot down every detail of our interactions. This is not something many people are able to do. Do you know why? Because accepting someone so influential, even as a child, can bruise your ego. I wrote those diaries not because I had to document something, but because I knew they would be invaluable in my life. Since I had always sought to align myself with Baba’s teachings, it’s hard to discern as to what extent his style and outlook influenced mine.