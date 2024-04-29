With summer approaching, now is a great time for customers to get their AC units serviced for optimal performance. Just like any other electrical appliance, air conditioners also experience wear and tear over time. Regular servicing is the best way to ensure they work effectively and efficiently for the years to come.
Hitachi Cooling & Heating, one of India's top AC brands, advises its customers to service their ACs before summer arrives and temperatures rise. The brand offers a wide range of energy-efficient products and professional AC maintenance services to make things convenient for customers.
People rely on ACs to keep their homes and offices cool during summer. For the AC to work effectively, all its components need to work optimally. It's important for customers to schedule regular ACs service, especially before summer, to ensure they cool efficiently. Hitachi Cooling & Heating India recommends relying on their authorized service team for regular maintenance, ensuring your AC delivers the cooling power you need.
Hitachi Cooling & Heating has a strong presence across India, offering both high-tech automated and manual service options for easy access. During a service visit, technicians clean the AC, lubricate internal parts, and make any necessary repairs for optimal performance. In emergencies, the company responds promptly to address issues.
To make things even more convenient, Hitachi Cooling & Heating India provides 24/7 customer service. Customers can contact the customer care team via phone at 079-7141-4848 (landline), visit the website at https://www.hitachiaircon.com/in, email at customercare@jci-hitachi.com, or message on WhatsApp at 756-788-4848. Customers can also use the Hitachi India Customer Care App to request service. The app is available for download on Android and iOS devices through following links (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jchi.customer) Android and (https://apps.apple.com/in/app/hitachi-india-customer-care/id1213257368) iOS.
Conclusion,
Regular maintenance is crucial for keeping your AC running smoothly and efficiently. By scheduling maintenance before summer, you can ensure your AC provides the cooling comfort you need. Hitachi Cooling & Heating’s dedication to customer service ensures your AC servicing needs are met promptly and conveniently.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.