Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle

A nine-year-old Taylor Swift fan, who went viral after sharing a touching moment onstage with the singer, has died following a battle with cancer. Scarlett Oliver, hailing from Perth, Australia, captured hearts when she hugged Swift during a Sydney performance on the Eras Tour earlier this year. During Swift's rendition of "22," where she customarily gifts a signed hat, Scarlett's family reached out on social media, leading to her receiving this special honor and a heartfelt embrace from Swift.
Scarlett's father, Paul, revealed her passing just days before her 10th birthday. She had been battling a rare and incurable form of brain cancer called high-grade glioma.
Advertisement
Natalie, Scarlett's stepmother, took to Instagram to confirm the heartbreaking news, sharing a message from Paul that described Scarlett as "my angel, so strong, so brave, so beautiful."
“Nothing will ever be the same again. Don’t forget me and please find a way to let me know you are ok. Goodnight baby, I love you – Dad.”
Scarlett attended Taylor Swift’s concert at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on February 23. The day prior, Natalie posted a plea on Facebook alongside a photo of Scarlett holding a sign that read, “Taylor, can I have the 22 hat? Please”.
Advertisement
Natalie’s caption read: “I’m hoping to make this happen for my beautiful step-daughter but I need some help!! Scarlett is a nine-year-old from Perth and she was diagnosed in October last year with a high grade glioma — this is a very aggressive brain cancer with no cure. The prognosis given to use was 12-18 months from diagnosis. She has been an absolute warrior through surgeries, radiation and other treatments.”
This message gained traction online, eventually reaching Swift and her team, who arranged for Scarlett to be brought to the front of the stage. The heartwarming video capturing their hug was later shared online, amassing over 30 million views.
The next day, Natalie expressed her gratitude for the special moment: “@taylorswift you are AMAZING!! Thank you so much for making Scarlett’s dream come true!! To everyone who shared her story to help us make this happen we are beyond greatful!!! Scarlett is on top of the world right now!! ❤️❤️ I’m so emotional and happy this morning”