One notable success at Mancer Consulting involved our exclusive partnership for setting up the Digital Technology Team for a prominent US-based banking captive. The project aimed to establish teams in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, catering to diverse skills such as JAVA Microservices, .Net Full stack, DevOps, Cloud Engineering, and more. My contribution included overseeing the deployment of a dedicated team comprising Relationship Managers, HR Coordinators, Sourcers, and Recruiters. This team efficiently managed the entire recruitment lifecycle, from sourcing to onboarding. The outcome was the successful hiring of over 500 professionals at middle and leadership levels, demonstrating our commitment to delivering strategic talent solutions.