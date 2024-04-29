India's 5 Rising Entrepreneurs Driving Business Innovation

India's entrepreneurial spirit is surging, with new leaders emerging to reshape the business landscape through innovative practices. These five entrepreneurs are at the forefront of change, infusing the market with fresh ideas and strategic insights. Our listicle highlights these rising stars who are not just keeping pace with market trends but are setting them, driving progress and inspiring a new generation. Each story is a testament to determination, ingenuity, and the drive to innovate, showcasing a bright future for India's business ecosystem.
Mrs. Prabhleen Gupta: Founder of Personal Mastery
In 2014, Mrs. Prabhleen Gupta founded Personal Mastery, an Internationally Accredited Platform dedicated to the professional & personal evolution of committed professionals. With a visionary approach that harmonizes Knowing, Being, & Doing, Prabhleen's leadership has steered Personal Mastery to become an epitome of Transformative Education across various industries.
Personal Mastery offers a wide array of Globally Accredited Professional Certification Courses in Life Coaching, Corporate Training, NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming), Hypnosis, Mindfulness, Meditation & Many More
These courses are designed not only for Skill Enhancement but also for cultivating a holistic understanding of Life & Execution of one’s Greatest Potential. Prabhleen’s method involves a meticulous alignment of conscious & subconscious thoughts with one's highest purpose, enabling profound personal transformations & leadership excellence.
Her commitment to setting high standards in Training & Development is evident in every certification and session Personal Mastery offers, making her a distinguished figure in the realm of holistic transcendence.
Pankaj Sharma: Founder of The Lexicon Group
Founded in 2006, The Lexicon Group, under the visionary leadership of Pankaj Sharma, has blossomed into a multifaceted conglomerate, deeply committed to societal enhancement and quality service delivery. Starting his entrepreneurial journey as a recent college graduate distributing international books across India, Pankaj has navigated a path from managing heavy bags on a bike to leading a diverse organization impacting thousands.
The Lexicon Group integrates innovative solutions across various sectors, including education, hospitality, fitness, journalism, law, research, and even skincare with brands like Lexicon Kids, Lexicon Rainbow, The Lexicon Schools, MILE, LIHM, MultiFit, Pune Mirror, Civic Mirror, Rest The Case, Thinker Place, EduCrack, and CITTA. Each initiative is designed to foster holistic growth, ensuring high-quality service and opportunities for all community strata.
Driven by integrity, innovation, and transparency, The Lexicon Group stands as a testament to Pankaj’s belief in collaborative excellence and his commitment to breaking barriers and challenging norms for social empowerment.
Eishwar Maanay: Dean at B.N.M. Institute of Technology (BNMIT)
Eishwar Maanay, the dean of B.N.M. Institute of Technology (BNMIT), is redefining educational norms by prioritizing hands-on learning and strong industry collaborations. Under his leadership, BNMIT has risen as a leading institution that not only imparts theoretical knowledge but emphasizes practical application and real-world problem-solving.
Maanay’s vision extends beyond student education; he is equally committed to developing faculty as leaders, fostering a teaching environment rich in practical and experiential learning opportunities. His innovative approach includes strategic partnerships with industry experts, which equip BNMIT graduates with essential skills to excel in dynamic professional settings.
These initiatives have transformed BNMIT into a hub where academic pursuits meet industry demands, providing students with invaluable exposure to actual work environments. This synthesis enhances both the learning experience and employability, bridging the academia-industry divide effectively.
Under Maanay's guidance, BNMIT is cultivating a culture of innovation and collaboration, positioning itself at the forefront of educational institutions prepared for future challenges.
Daxesh Ladhani: Founder & MD at Zeliant Group of Companies
Dr. Daxesh Ladhani, the highly professional and seasoned founder and MD of the Zeliant Group of Companies, Ahmedabad, is an exemplary figure in the B2B sales landscape. Since 2018, under his visionary leadership, Zeliant has expanded from a single partnership with 3M India to a robust and multi-faceted B2B distribution network. The group's diverse portfolio spans across health, hygiene, safety, water treatment, commercial branding solutions, and industrial infrastructure, demonstrating Dr. Ladhani's strategic mastery in business.
His unique ability to foresee market trends and tailor bespoke solutions for B2B clients has given Zeliant a significant edge over competitors, in Western India. This foresight and adaptability have positioned Zeliant Group as a leading channel partner for esteemed global brands like KIMBERLY-CLARK, HONEYWELL, NALCO WATERS, NEWPIG, LG, SAMSUNG, DIVERSEY RECKITT and others. Dr. Ladhani's innovative mindset and customer-centric approach have earned him high accolades from respected publications like the Economic Times,The Indian Achievers Forum and more.
With a Doctorate in Business Management and previous senior roles at Axis and ICICI Bank, Dr. Ladhani has a solid foundation that informs his business acumen. His story inspires emerging entrepreneurs aiming to blend strategic diversification with value-driven solutions. To learn more about Zeliant Group, visit their LinkedIn profile here.
Amit Sharma: Founder of TechnocratIQ Digital
Amit Sharma, a serial entrepreneur & founder of TechnocratIQ Digital, is a marketing trailblazer in India's B2B Financial & Healthcare service industry. With 14+ years of experience in global markets, Amit has added tremendous value with his game-changing innovations and advanced technical prowess. He is a Brand Management Professional from London Business School and holds an M.B.A. in Marketing from JCU Singapore.
Since 2017, under the guidance of Amit Sharma & his co-founder Mohit Rana, TechnocratIQ Digital has been a testament to innovation and growth. With TIQ clientele spanning across Middle East, North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia the company has surpassed many competitors in challenging industries such as B.F.S.I, Energy, & Business Services.
Amit adopts a Think-Innovate-Quantify (TIQ) approach, revolutionizing marketing by translating complex challenges into tangible on-ground outcomes. His progressive integration of AI in B2B marketing establishes him and TIQ as pioneers in digital innovation, catalysts of growth, and a force to reckon with in the modern marketing realm.
For more insights into Amit’s journey and the transformative impact of TechnocratIQ Digital, visit www.technocratiq.com