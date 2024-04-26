Tracing The Saffron Trail In God’s Own Country

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the killing of Rajesh Edavakode, a worker from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organization, on August 9, 2017 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sonu Mehta via Getty Images)

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the killing of Rajesh Edavakode, a worker from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organization, on August 9, 2017 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sonu Mehta via Getty Images)