'Disturbing': MEA Summons Canada Deputy High Commissioner Over Pro-Khalistan Slogans At Justin Trudeau's Address

India on Monday called in the Canadian deputy high commissioner to express strong objections to the chanting of pro-Khalistan slogans at a public event in Toronto, which was attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The Ministry of External Affairs called the slogan chanting at the gathering as 'disturbing' and emphasized that it showcases the ongoing atmosphere of 'separatism, extremism, and violence' within Canada's political space.
What did the MEA notice say?
It said the actions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens.
"The Canadian deputy high commissioner was today summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs with regard to the raising of separatist slogans on 'Khalistan' at an event which was being personally addressed by the prime minister of Canada," the MEA said.
"The Government of India's deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event," it said.
"This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence," the MEA said in a statement.
It added: "Their continued expressions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens."