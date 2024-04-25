10 Totes Adorbs Insta Moments Of Prithviraj Sukumaran & Supriya Menon

Prateek Sur
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon mark another beautiful year of togetherness today.
Hailing from two different worlds, who would have imagined that a journalist and an actor could fall in love with each other?
But as they say, destiny has its plans. The two fell in love and now they never shy away from showering love on each other through social media.
Their endearing posts for each other often make the netizens go all gaga over this power couple.
Their adorable pictures always make their fans go aww. Also, their support for each other is something that all married couples can learn from.
Today, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon celebrate another wonderful year together.
The two lovebirds never hesitate to express their feelings for one other on social media.
Their sweet posts about one other frequently make netizens go crazy over this power couple.
On their special day, fans relive their love story through some of the most heartwarming Instagram moments.
Here’s wishing the couple a happy wedding anniversary today with these totally adorable Insta moments.