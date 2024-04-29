The Best Gaming Phones in Under 30000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: stands out with its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 120Hz AMOLED display, and flagship 50MP OIS camera, offering top-notch performance and immersive gaming experiences in a sleek design.
Best Budget: impresses with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display, and 67W fast charging support, providing excellent value for money without compromising on performance.
Gamers need their tech to be lightning fast because even a single lag can disrupt their flow and lead to defeat. However, laptops or PCs aren't the sole platforms for experiencing immersive gameplay. Yes, you read that right – you can achieve the same level of excitement and performance on a smartphone.
With the burgeoning community of gamers in India, the demand for top-tier gaming phones has soared. As a result, manufacturers are constantly pushing boundaries to offer the best gaming experiences in the palm of your hand.
But with rapidly advancing, finding the best gaming phone that suits your needs and budget is essential. For gamers in India looking for the perfect balance of performance and affordability, there are several excellent options available. Among them, the best gaming phones under 30000 stand out, offering impressive features that can rival even high-end devices.
To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the best gaming phones in India under 30000. These phones are equipped with powerful processors, high-refresh-rate displays, ample RAM, and other features that ensure smooth gameplay without burning a hole in their pocket.
Factors to consider when making a purchase for gaming phone under 30000
Processor and GPU Performance: Look for phones equipped with powerful processors like the Snapdragon or MediaTek Helio series for smooth gaming performance: Consider the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) for handling graphics-intensive games without lag.
RAM and Storage: Opt for phones with ample RAM (at least 6GB or higher) to multitask seamlessly while gaming. Adequate internal storage is crucial for installing and storing large game files, so aim for a minimum of 128GB.
Display Quality: Choose a phone with a high refresh rate (90Hz or above) for fluid gameplay and smoother animations. Look for features like HDR support, AMOLED or IPS panels, and high resolutions for vibrant colours and sharp visuals.
Battery Life and Charging Speed: A long-lasting battery (4000mAh and above) ensures uninterrupted gaming sessions. Fast charging technology such as Qualcomm Quick Charge or USB Power Delivery helps minimise downtime between gaming sessions.
Cooling System: An efficient cooling system prevents overheating during prolonged gaming sessions, maintaining optimal performance. Features like vapour chamber cooling or liquid cooling technology dissipate heat effectively, ensuring smooth gameplay.
Gaming-specific Features: Dedicated gaming modes optimise system performance and reduce distractions during gaming. Consider additional features like customizable touch controls, haptic feedback, and gaming accessories compatibility for an enhanced gaming experience.
Build Quality and Design: Robust build quality ensures durability, especially for extended gaming sessions. Ergonomic design with comfortable grip and strategically placed buttons enhances gaming comfort and control.
Software and Updates: Choose a phone with a clean, optimised software interface for a smooth gaming experience. Regular software updates and optimizations ensure compatibility with the latest games and improvements in performance and stability.
How we picked them for you
Performance Analysis: We evaluated the phones based on their processor performance, GPU capabilities, RAM size, and overall gaming performance benchmarks.
User Friendliness: We considered the phone's interface, ease of use, gaming-centric features, and ergonomics for comfortable gaming experiences.
Comparison Assessment: We compared each phone's pros and cons, including display quality, battery life, cooling systems, and gaming-specific features to identify the best options.
User Feedback: We analyzed user reviews and feedback to understand real-world experiences with the phones, ensuring our recommendations align with user expectations.
Price: We considered the price point of under 30000 to ensure affordability while delivering excellent gaming performance and value for money.
Brand Credibility: We assessed the brand reputation, reliability, and after-sales support to recommend phones from reputable manufacturers known for their quality and customer service.
Below is a list of gaming phones under 30000 in India
The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is a top choice for gamers and photography enthusiasts looking for a feature-packed smartphone under 30000. Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and featuring LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 Storage, this phone ensures superior flagship-grade performance. The independent gaming chip enhances FPS, sharpens display quality, and reduces power consumption for a smoother gaming experience.
With a flagship 50MP GN5 OIS Ultra-Sensing camera, coupled with ultra-wide and macro lenses, you can capture stunning photos day or night. The 6.78" 120Hz AMOLED display provides utmost clarity, while the 120W FlashCharge technology charges the phone from 1% to 50% in just 8 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime. With this phone you get to experience enhanced gaming with features like motion control, gyroscope enhancement, 4D game vibration, and voice changer.
Specifications:
Price: 29,999 (
MRP 39,99925% Off)
Brand: iQOO
Processor: Snapdragon 8+
Camera: 50MP GN5 OIS
Display: 120Hz AMOLED
Charging: 120W FlashCharge
RAM: 8GB LPDDR5
Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1
|Pros
|Cons
|Superior gaming performance
|Low PPI density display
|Stunning photography capabilities
|Fingerprint scanner is placed too low
|Smooth, high-refresh-rate display
|Generous storage capacity
|Ample RAM for multitasking
|Fast charging capability
What's in the box?
Cell Phone
Eject tool
Phone Case
Power Adapter
USB Cable
Quick Start Guide
Warranty Card
User’s Review: "I'm switching from a standard 4GB Ram phone and it's a pretty good phone. Coming to iqoo I never expected a performance like this great. I'm talking from a gaming standpoint. This powerhouse plays every game smoothly, nowadays it's hard for even a PC to emulate good emulators. This phone emulates even PS2 games at high frame rates and even with higher resolutions. Tbh I'm shocked by this performance. I'm sure people with gaming needs will get complete satisfaction when it comes to this phone."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and recognition as an Amazon Choice product, it's a highly recommended choice for those seeking a feature-packed smartphone under 30000.
The realme 12 Pro+ 5G is a performance powerhouse and photography prowess, all wrapped in an elegant design. With a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor and 5G compatibility, it ensures seamless multitasking and lightning-fast connectivity. The 6.7" 120Hz curved AMOLED display provides stunning visuals, complemented by the 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS Camera and 64MP periscope portrait camera for exceptional photography.
The 67W Super VOOC Charge and 5000mAh battery ensure extended usage and rapid charging. With features like 12GB + 12GB Dynamic RAM, Luxury Watch Design, and 3D Vapour Chamber Cooling System, it's a top choice for users seeking performance, style, and innovation in a smartphone.
Specifications
Price: 28,999 (
MRP 34,99917% Off)
Brand: realme
Power Source: Battery Powered
Display: Curved AMOLED
Camera: 50MP Sony IMX890
Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Charging: 67W Super VOOC
Cooling: 3D Vapour Chamber
|Pros
|Cons
|High performance
|Display could be too bright for some
|Stunning curved display
|Processor could have been better
|Rapid charging capacity
|Effective cooling system
|Elegant luxury watch design
|Good camera quality
What's in the box?
realme 12 Pro+ 5G
USB Type-C Cable
67W Adapter
Protect Case
SIM Card Needle
Screen Protect Film
Quick Guide
Important Product Information
User’s Review: "I have been using the phone since its release day. I was very excited when I pre-ordered it, and needless to say, the phone did not disappoint me. It exceeded my expectations. The camera quality is excellent, especially at 3x zoom.The battery life is great. As for the display, it has remarkable clarity. For gaming, it performs well. It feels very comfortable in the hand. Design-wise, it is simply stunning."
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident from the 60% rating it 5-stars on Amazon, reflecting high customer satisfaction and trust in the product.
The OnePlus Nord CE4 boasts powerful performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring fast and smooth operation. Its durable design, available in Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome, offers both style and resilience. The phone features a 5500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, providing quick and efficient power replenishment.
With 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB, app switching and storage needs are effortlessly handled. The 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera sensor with OIS captures stable and clear images, while the flagship-level RAW HDR algorithm enhances photography and gaming performance, making it a compelling choice for users seeking performance, durability, and photography excellence.
Specifications:
Price: 26,999
Brand: OnePlus
Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Display: 6.7" AMOLED
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB ROM
Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600
Battery: 5500mAh, 100W SuperVOOC
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient performance
|Moderate wide-angle camera
|Stable, clear image capture
|Slight issues while calling
|Abundant RAM and storage
|Low-light photography could be better
|Good battery life
|Fast charging
|Expandable storage
|Stylish and resilient design
What's in the box?
OnePlus Nord CE4
Power Adapter
USB Cable
Phone Case
SIM Tray Ejector
User’s Review: "The phone's design is very nice, and I love its performance, especially while gaming. It has a decent style, great display, and sound quality. Overall, it's the best killer phone in the mid-range budget."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4-star rating on Amazon and over 5,000+ purchases last month, it's a trusted choice among users.
The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G offers an immersive gaming experience with its 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Powered by the Samsung Exynos 1380 processor and up to 16GB of RAM with RAM Plus, this phone ensures smooth multitasking.
The 5000mAh battery provides up to 2 days of usage and supports 25W Super Fast Charging. With a 50MP triple camera setup and 13MP front camera, you can capture stunning photos and videos. Additionally, features like Nightography, Samsung Wallet, and Knox Security enhance your overall smartphone experience, making it a top choice for gamers seeking excellent performance.
Specifications:
Price: 26,699 (
MRP 33,99913% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Display: Super AMOLED, 120Hz
Processor: Samsung Exynos 1380
RAM: Up to 16GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 5000mAh, 25W Charging
OS: Android 14.0, One UI 6.1
|Pros
|Cons
|Good gaming capability
|25W charging only
|Long-lasting battery life
|Low-light photography could be better
|Bright and vivid display
|Stunning triple camera
|Works for multitasking
|Impressive viewing experience
What's in the box?
Smartphone
Data Cable (Type C-to-C)
SIM Ejector Pin
Quick Start Guide
User’s Review: "Samsung A35 is one of the most value for money phone in 2024.
with great specifications, wowsome look, premium feel and gaming performance with 5 years of software update... you will not find any lag while using multiple apps at a time, camera is good and improved, expandable memory option is too good, Though you may find the price a little higher, but the premiumness of this phone and samsung reliability you may not get elsewhere... with the current (new) return policy of eCommerce, I will recommend buying phones like Samsung which have service networks everywhere..."
Why it's worth buying: With its robust specifications and feature-packed design, it ensures top-notch performance and lasting value for users seeking a dependable smartphone.
The Redmi K50i 5G delivers exceptional gaming performance with its flagship Mediatek Dimensity 8100 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. Its large vapour chamber cooling system ensures sustained peak performance during intense gaming sessions.
The 6.6" FHD+ 144Hz Fluid display with Dolby Vision produces vibrant colours and smooth visuals, enhancing the gaming experience. With a 64MP primary sensor and 4K video recording capability, photography is reimagined effortlessly. The massive 5080mAh battery, coupled with 67W fast charging, ensures non-stop gaming. Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support provide superior sound quality, enhancing the overall multimedia experience.
Specifications:
Price: 27,999 (
MRP 31,99913% Off)
Brand: Redmi
Processor: Dimensity 8100
Display: 144Hz FFS
Camera: 64MP primary
Battery: 5080mAh, 67W charging
Audio: Dual stereo speakers
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast processor
|No expandable storage
|Charges quickly and efficiently
|Fingerprint sensor placement
|Stereo speaker setup
|Excellent camera performance day/night
|Vibrant and accurate display
|Sleek and stylish design
|Good gaming performance
What's in the box?
Redmi K50i 5G
Power adapter
USB cable
SIM eject tool
Warranty card
User guide
Clear soft case
Screen protector pre-applied on the phone
User’s Review: "To my surprise, it did turn out to be pretty good. I wouldn't call it perfect since I tend to find a bug or two here and there every once in a while but overall, I haven't had any massive issues. The phone works brilliantly at 120Hz at all times with zero stuttering. There is absolutely no heating issue even under gaming loads. The only time I felt the phone getting warm was when I once ran a 3dMark Benchmark on it. The UI is decent looking with alright features. All in all, I don't think there is anything to miss or dislike with this phone. I'm happy enough with it."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4-star rating on Amazon and over 10,000+ overall ratings, it is worth buying for its proven reliability and customer satisfaction, ensuring a solid investment in a high-performing smartphone.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can gaming phones under 30000 handle graphic-intensive games?
Indeed, gaming phones under 30000 often feature robust GPUs and optimized gaming modes, allowing them to handle graphic-intensive games with ease and deliver a lag-free gaming experience.
Are gaming phones under 30000 durable enough for prolonged gaming sessions?
Absolutely, gaming phones under 30000 typically come with robust build quality and efficient cooling systems, ensuring durability and preventing overheating during prolonged gaming sessions.
Do gaming phones under 30000 support fast charging?
Yes, many gaming phones under 30000 support fast charging technologies, enabling quick replenishment of the battery between gaming sessions and minimising downtime.
Can gaming phones under 30000 capture high-quality gaming content?
Certainly, gaming phones under 30000 often feature capable camera setups, allowing users to capture high-quality gaming content, screenshots, and videos to share with friends and followers.
Do gaming phones under 30000 offer customizable gaming modes?
Yes, gaming phones under 30000 frequently come with customizable gaming modes and features, allowing users to optimize settings for a personalized gaming experience tailored to their preferences.
In Conclusion
Gaming phones under 30000 provide a compelling balance of performance, affordability, and gaming-centric features, making them an attractive choice for gaming enthusiasts on a budget. With our carefully curated list of recommendations, you can rest assured that each option offers the ideal combination of value, reliability, and immersive gaming experiences. Invest in one of our recommended gaming phones under 30000, and elevate your gaming experience to new heights without compromising on quality.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change