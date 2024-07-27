Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal

Actors Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal have come together for a new project. It will be helmed by none other than 'URI: The Surgical Strike' fame director Aditya Dhar.
On Saturday, July 27, Ranveer Singh, took to his Instagram handle to announce his upcoming film. He shared a collage of monochrome pictures of all the cast including him and Aditya and wrote, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all'' and also promised that this time, it will be a ''cinematic experience like never before''. He added, ''With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal (sic)."
Other actors also made the official ammouncemet on their respective Instagram handles. The untitled film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios.
Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Ranveer will collaborate with Aditya for an action thriller. A source informed the portal that the film is a real-life story from the tenure of Ajit Doval (former spymaster and the current National Security Advisor of India) in his younger days. ''While all character dynamics are under wraps, Ranveer's character is from Punjab, which is the reason for him to grow the beard. It’s a first for him. R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna play the part of senior officers from Indian Intelligence Agency, R&AW,” added the source.
The same portal also reported that the upcoming film will go on floors in Thailand, and then it will be shot in Canada and Mumbai.
We all know Aditya Dhar is an astute filmmaker who delivered blockbuster like 'Uri'. He even bagged the National Film Award for Best Director for the film. It will be a treat to watch all these versatile actors working with Dhar in this thrilling drama.