Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal

On Saturday, July 27, Ranveer Singh, took to his Instagram handle to announce his upcoming film. He shared a collage of monochrome pictures of all the cast including him and Aditya and wrote, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all'' and also promised that this time, it will be a ''cinematic experience like never before''. He added, ''With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal (sic)."