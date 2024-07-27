International

Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Ties With Turkiye Counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar |
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a meeting with his Turkiye counterpart Hakan Fidan during which the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global issues.

Jaishankar is in the capital of the Laos People's Democratic Republic to participate in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the meetings.

"Met with FM @HakanFidan of Turkiye on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Vientiane. Discussed our bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global issues," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar on Friday met leaders from Russia, the European Union, South Korea, Singapore, Laos, Brunei, and New Zealand and discussed various aspects of bilateral collaboration.

"Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of India Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met on the sidelines of #ASEAN events Vientiane, July 26, 2024 #RussiaIndia #DruzhbaDosti," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, attaching a picture of the two ministers.

Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart from South Korea and had a wide-ranging conversation on Special Strategic Partnership.

"A pleasure to meet RoK @FMChoTaeyul today in Vientiane. Wide-ranging conversation on Special Strategic Partnership. Our shared convergences in the Indo-Pacific region is also opening new avenues of cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.

He also met the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission.

"Delighted to meet EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF, this time in Vientiane. Spoke of India and European Union's potential to augment partnership in trade, clean energy transition and advanced technologies. Exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues. Thank HRVP Borrell for his friendship and staunch support for strengthening India-EU ties," Jaishankar posted.

He also met and had great conversations with his counterpart and "dear friend" from Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan.

"Great conversation with dear friend FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Thank Singapore for steering ASEAN-India relations in the last three years as Country Coordinator. We spoke about creating a new agenda for our bilateral ties. Also appreciated his thoughts on the current geopolitical situation," Jaishankar posted on X.

He also met his Indonesian counterpart.

"Always good to see my friend FM @Menlu_RI of Indonesia. Congratulated her on a great stint as Foreign Minister. Her contribution towards India-Indonesia and India-ASEAN relations are notable. Enjoyed working with her during our G20 Presidencies."

Jaishankar also met his Malaysian counterpart.

"A warm conversation with Malaysian FM @tokmatn9 today in Vientiane. Discussed ongoing initiatives in our bilateral relationship. Look forward to enhancing our ties in the second decade of our Enhanced Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart from New Zealand, Winston Peters, also the country's deputy prime minister.

"Always enjoy meeting DPM & FM @winstonpeters of New Zealand. Discussed education, agriculture technology, Pacific Islands & cricket," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar also held a meeting with his counterpart from Brunei, Dato Haji Erywan.

The two leaders launched the logo, celebrating 40 years of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei.

"Confident that our warm and friendly ties will prosper further," Jaishankar said.

He also met Laos' Minister of Home Affairs, Vilayvo ng Bouddakham; Minister of Industry and Commerce, Malaithong Kommasith; Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Sanya Praseuth; and Special Envoy Alounkeo Kittikhoun.

"Thank Ambassador Prashant Agrawal for hosting us," Jaishankar said.

