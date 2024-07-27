Day In Pics: July 27, 2024

Candidates appear for the physical fitness test as part of the Armed Forces recruitment exam under 'Agnipath' scheme, in Ranchi.
DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat pays floral tributes to former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary.
A farmer prepares a field for paddy cultivation during the monsoon season, at Amrawati village in Mirzapur district.
Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a shop, at Khunbal A area of Handwara, in Kupwara district. Several shops were gutted in the fire.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan during a meeting in Vientiane.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin delivers a video message. Stalin to boycott the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled in New Delhi under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation after a four-storey building collapsed, at Belapur area in Navi Mumbai. Two people have been rescued and three others are feared trapped.
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and table tennis player A Sharath Kamal with other athletes wave the national flags from a boat on the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France.
Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses Members of the Upper House at the inauguration of a two-day Orientation Programme for the newly elected and nominated Members of Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House, in New Delhi.
Forest officials install a net to capture a Royal Bengal tiger that ventured out of a wildlife sanctuary in search of food, at Dhing in Nagaon district of Assam.
Excavators parked during an operation of the forest department to capture a Royal Bengal tiger that ventured out of a wildlife sanctuary in search of food, at Dhing in Nagaon district of Assam.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
People who were arrested by CBI on charges of committing cyber fraud being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi. The CBI on Friday arrested 43 people during a crackdown on a Gurugram-based call centre which allegedly duped foreigners by offering technical solutions to problems with their computers.
Delhi Minister Atishi interacts with students and parents during ‘Mega PTM’ at a government school at Kalkaji, in New Delhi.
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari during the inauguration of a jewellery showroom, in New Delhi.
Water of the Krishna River overflows from Khodshi Dam after rains at Karad, in Satara district.