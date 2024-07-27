National

Day In Pics: July 27, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 27, 2024

Agniveer recruitment in Jharkhand | Photo: PTI

Candidates appear for the physical fitness test as part of the Armed Forces recruitment exam under 'Agnipath' scheme, in Ranchi.

Samir V Kamat pays tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam
Samir V Kamat pays tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam | Photo: PTI

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat pays floral tributes to former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary.

Agriculture: Paddy cultivation in Mirzapur
Agriculture: Paddy cultivation in Mirzapur | Photo: PTI

A farmer prepares a field for paddy cultivation during the monsoon season, at Amrawati village in Mirzapur district.

Fire at shops in J&Ks Kupwara
Fire at shops in J&K's Kupwara | Photo: PTI

Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a shop, at Khunbal A area of Handwara, in Kupwara district. Several shops were gutted in the fire.

S Jaishankar with Hakan Fidan
S Jaishankar with Hakan Fidan | Photo: PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan during a meeting in Vientiane.

MK Stalin
MK Stalin | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin delivers a video message. Stalin to boycott the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled in New Delhi under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Building collapsed in Navi Mumbais Belapur
Building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Belapur | Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation after a four-storey building collapsed, at Belapur area in Navi Mumbai. Two people have been rescued and three others are feared trapped.

PV Sindhu and table tennis player A Sharath Kamal
PV Sindhu and table tennis player A Sharath Kamal | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and table tennis player A Sharath Kamal with other athletes wave the national flags from a boat on the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France.

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses members of rajya Sabha
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses members of rajya Sabha | Photo: PTI

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses Members of the Upper House at the inauguration of a two-day Orientation Programme for the newly elected and nominated Members of Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House, in New Delhi.

Operation to catch tiger in Nagaon
Operation to catch tiger in Nagaon | Photo: PTI

Forest officials install a net to capture a Royal Bengal tiger that ventured out of a wildlife sanctuary in search of food, at Dhing in Nagaon district of Assam.

Operation to catch Royal Bengal tiger in Nagaon
Operation to catch Royal Bengal tiger in Nagaon | Photo: PTI

Excavators parked during an operation of the forest department to capture a Royal Bengal tiger that ventured out of a wildlife sanctuary in search of food, at Dhing in Nagaon district of Assam.

Sanjay Singh addresses media
Sanjay Singh addresses media | Photo: PTI

AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

CBI arrestes 43 cyber criminals
CBI arrestes 43 cyber criminals | Photo: PTI

People who were arrested by CBI on charges of committing cyber fraud being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi. The CBI on Friday arrested 43 people during a crackdown on a Gurugram-based call centre which allegedly duped foreigners by offering technical solutions to problems with their computers.

Atishi at Mega PTM in Delhi
Atishi at Mega PTM in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Delhi Minister Atishi interacts with students and parents during ‘Mega PTM’ at a government school at Kalkaji, in New Delhi.

Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari during the inauguration of a jewellery showroom, in New Delhi.

Weather: Khodshi Dam overflows after rain
Weather: Khodshi Dam overflows after rain | Photo: PTI

Water of the Krishna River overflows from Khodshi Dam after rains at Karad, in Satara district.

