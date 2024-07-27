Bryan Adams 'Excited' To Come Back To India With His 'So Happy It Hurts' Tour In December

Legendary singer, and songwriter Bryan Adams is all set to mesmerise his audiences in India once again. The 64-year-old will return to India with his 'So Happy It Hurts' World Tour, which is a 5-city tour scheduled for December 2024. The tour will start in Shillong on December 10, followed by shows in Gurugram (December 12), Mumbai (December 13), Bengaluru (December 14, and the final show will be in Hyderabad, on December 16.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Bryan Adams shared a video where he announced his tour and also expressed his excitement to be back to India.
He captioned the video, ''Namaste India!'' and added, ''I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be coming back to India with my “So Happy It Hurts” tour in December 2024 Get ready for a rockin’ concert.'' Adams further wrote, ''Tickets are available exclusively on Zomato Live Can’t wait to see you
Let’s rock! #sohappyithurts''.
For the unversed, this 5-city India tour is a part of the singer's global tour (USA, UK, Europe, Canada). Known for his hits like 'Everything I Do I Do It for You', and 'Summer of '69', among others, this will be Bryan's sixth visit to India. Earlier, he came in 1993-1994, 2001, 2006, 2011, and 2018.
While speaking about his ''unique'' connection with India, Bryan Adams said in a statement, "I'm incredibly excited to be coming back to India! There's a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience. Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can't wait to perform all your favourite songs – the old ones and some new ones too. This tour is a celebration of music that has connected people across generations. Get ready to rock!"