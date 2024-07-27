Bihar: Man’s Intestines Spill Out After Railway Police Beats Him Up In Sitamarhi

A man’s intestines spilled out after a Govt Railway Police (GRP) personnel thrashed him at a station in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday after a 25-year-old man was savagely beaten during a fracas over train seats.
The incident happened at a station in Bihar's Sitamarhi district after GRP personnel landed near-fatal baton blows on Mohammad Furkaan, who had undergone surgery a few days ago.
Later, the victim was taken to Muzaffarpur's Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital. His condition is said to be critical.
The incident has sparked a rampage at Janakpur Road Station and the fury was fuelled by viral videos showing the cops pummelling Furkaan.
TOI report quoting a Railway official said two constables had been suspended and a probe ordered into the violence.
The report said Furkaan had gone to see off a family member on Mumbai-bound Karmabhoomi Express.
“As the train rolled in, chaos ensued due to overcrowding and a scramble began to board it. Amid the scrum, a fight broke out over seats.GRP personnel used batons to disperse passengers. A cop's baton struck Furkaan on his still-sutured abdomen, causing his intestines to be exposed, the report said.
The above quoted Raiwlay official has also said some of the cops were also assaulted.