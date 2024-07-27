National

Bihar: Man’s Intestines Spill Out After Railway Police Beats Him Up In Sitamarhi

Bihar: The incident happened at a station in Bihar's Sitamarhi district after GRP personnel landed near-fatal baton blows on Mohammad Furkaan, who had undergone surgery a few days ago.

Bihar railway station.(File photo-Representational image) |
Bihar railway station.(File photo-Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A man’s intestines spilled out after a Govt Railway Police (GRP) personnel thrashed him at a station in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday after a 25-year-old man was savagely beaten during a fracas over train seats.

The incident happened at a station in Bihar's Sitamarhi district after GRP personnel landed near-fatal baton blows on Mohammad Furkaan, who had undergone surgery a few days ago.

Chirag Paswan | - PTI
‘If Biharis Are So Advanced, Why Is Bihar So Behind?' Asks Union Minister Chirag Paswan

BY Outlook Web Desk

Later, the victim was taken to Muzaffarpur's Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

The incident has sparked a rampage at Janakpur Road Station and the fury was fuelled by viral videos showing the cops pummelling Furkaan.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in State Assembly | - PTI
'You Are A Woman, Do You Know Anything?': Nitish Kumar's Remarks In Bihar Assembly Sparks Row

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

TOI report quoting a Railway official said two constables had been suspended and a probe ordered into the violence.

The report said Furkaan had gone to see off a family member on Mumbai-bound Karmabhoomi Express.

“As the train rolled in, chaos ensued due to overcrowding and a scramble began to board it. Amid the scrum, a fight broke out over seats.GRP personnel used batons to disperse passengers. A cop's baton struck Furkaan on his still-sutured abdomen, causing his intestines to be exposed, the report said.

The above quoted Raiwlay official has also said some of the cops were also assaulted.

Visuals from the PG where Kriti used to live | - X/@HateDetectors
Bengaluru: Bihar Woman Dies After Man Breaks Into Her PG, Slits Her Throat

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 3 Live Score: Hosts In Search Of Early Wickets As Visitors Chase Advantage
  2. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Hosts Seek Strong Batting Start As Openers Fall Late On Day 1
  3. England Lose Late Wickets To Leave Third Test Versus West Indies In The Balance
  4. ECB Chief Insists No Decision Made On England White-Ball Coach Matthew Mott's Future
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W
Football News
  1. Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis: Szoboszlai Gets Slot Era Up And Running
  2. English Premier League: Sessegnon Rejoins Boyhood Club Fulham After Tottenham Departure
  3. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Enzo Maresca Will Surprise People At Chelsea
  4. Arne Slot's Liverpool Success Will Be Measured By Trophies, Says Gary McAllister
  5. Curtis Jones 'Happiest He's Ever Been' At Liverpool Under Arne Slot
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar: Man’s Intestines Spill Out After Railway Police Beats Him Up In Sitamarhi
  2. Weather Updates LIVE: Flash Flood In Uttarakhand; Low-Pressure Area Over Bay Of Bengal, Monsoon Likely To Stay
  3. ‘Amit Shah Was Banished From Gujarat:’ Pawar Hit Back At HM After His ‘Corruption’ Remark
  4. Day In Pics: July 27, 2024
  5. 'My Mic Was Stopped': Mamata Banerjee Walks Out Of PM Modi-Chaired NITI Aayog Meeting
Entertainment News
  1. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India
  2. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
  3. Bryan Adams 'Excited' To Come Back To India With His 'So Happy It Hurts' Tour In December
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  5. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
World News
  1. Israel Orders Evacuation Of Khan Younis, An Area Designated As Humanitarian Zone In Gaza
  2. Typhoon Gaemi Weakens Into Tropical Storm, Moves Inland Carrying Rain Toward Central China
  3. Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Ties With Turkiye Counterpart
  4. Grappling With Maritime Disputes And Myanmar Crisis, ASEAN Top Diplomat Meetings Joined By US, China
  5. Imran Khan’s Party Workers Arrested From Across Pakistan, Prevented From Demonstrations In Islamabad
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs