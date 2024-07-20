National

‘If Biharis Are So Advanced, Why Is Bihar So Behind?' Asks Union Minister Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan highlighted how people from Bihar in different fields, from elite government jobs to the private sector, have done well after migrating.

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has asked the Bihar government to take bold action against cases of crime and the recent spate of bridge collapses, noting that the state needs a clear plan of action to advance economically. 

"Bihari itna aage hai to Bihar itna piche kyon? (If Biharis are so advanced, then why is Bihar so behind?) We need to find an answer to this question," Paswan told PTI, highlighting how people from the state in different fields, from elite government jobs to the private sector, have done well after migrating.

"The problem is that a vision needs to be there and it needs to be implemented," he said, stressing that efforts should be made to stop migration from the state. 

Ahead of the Union budget presentation on July 23, Paswan said he supported the demand for special category status for Bihar. 

However, he noted that the NITI Aayog's recommendations go against granting the demand and said an alternative like a special package should be given to the state.

Asked about the collapse of nearly 15 bridges in Bihar in recent months, a development which raised questions about the quality of development work and made the state a magnet for jokes and memes on social media, Paswan said it is a serious issue. 

"This definitely shows that somewhere corruption has taken place. Compromises were made. I don't want to get into the politics of who was in the government then. We are in the government now. It is our responsibility to make sure this does not get repeated. Whosoever is responsible should be held accountable and punished so that a precedent is set for the future," he said.

Asked about his change of stand on Kumar, he said if he is part of an alliance, then he needs to be there wholeheartedly. "I can't be part of an alliance and have apprehensions also. Because that could have just damaged the alliance and would have affected our performance," Paswan added.

Once a sharp critic of Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar before both allied with the BJP, Paswan said the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will fight the next assembly elections under Kumar's leadership but flagged a host of issues which, he suggested, has stymied the state's growth. The assembly elections in Bihar are due to be held in 2025-end.

The NDA won 30 of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, with Paswan's party achieving a 100 per cent strike rate by bagging all five seats it contested.

(With PTI Inputs)

