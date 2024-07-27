Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):

Things will go much better and better for Aries people this week than they did last week. This week, you'll get more money and favour than you thought possible. Works that are stuck will move forward. Any money that gets stuck with a plan or person will be easy to get out. Conditions at work will be good for someone who works there. People from both your top and junior levels will help and support you at work. In your personal life, too, your family will be there for you just like they are at work. In the middle of the week, you can have religious and lucky events at your house. During this time, things will stay nice in the house and with the family. The problems that single people face when they try to get married will be taken care of. You can buy nice things. For businesspeople, the second half of the week is good. You can make a big deal with someone right now. It's also possible to start a new business. In general, business will make the wanted profit, and wealth will grow. In partnerships, love and affection will stay the same. You will get along better with your life partner or love partner. For some important work, your dad will give you extra help. The health will stay the same.