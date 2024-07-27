Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
Things will go much better and better for Aries people this week than they did last week. This week, you'll get more money and favour than you thought possible. Works that are stuck will move forward. Any money that gets stuck with a plan or person will be easy to get out. Conditions at work will be good for someone who works there. People from both your top and junior levels will help and support you at work. In your personal life, too, your family will be there for you just like they are at work. In the middle of the week, you can have religious and lucky events at your house. During this time, things will stay nice in the house and with the family. The problems that single people face when they try to get married will be taken care of. You can buy nice things. For businesspeople, the second half of the week is good. You can make a big deal with someone right now. It's also possible to start a new business. In general, business will make the wanted profit, and wealth will grow. In partnerships, love and affection will stay the same. You will get along better with your life partner or love partner. For some important work, your dad will give you extra help. The health will stay the same.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
This week is going to be a mixed bag for Taurus natives. This week, you will be seen focusing completely on your career and business. Your effort will be to achieve maximum success and profit from your work. However, while doing so, you will also have to pay attention to your health and relationships. From the business point of view, the first half of the week is going to be more auspicious than the second half. People associated with foreign countries will have the possibility of getting more profit than expected. In the middle of the week, you may have to run around a lot in connection with work. During this time, you may have to face some trouble due to a particular person. Any problem related to children will also become a cause of worry for you. Taurus natives should not make the mistake of earning profit through shortcuts this week. To avoid financial loss, keep away from betting on the lottery and do not invest in risky schemes. In the second half of the week, a picnic-tourism programme can suddenly be made with family. The journey will prove to be pleasant and expand new relationships. Love relationships will remain the same, with sweet and sour arguments. To make married life happy, maintain harmony with your spouse and do not spoil your relationship with your in-laws.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
This week is going to be very auspicious for the people of the Gemini zodiac. This week, your most awaited wish can be fulfilled. Your stuck work will gain momentum but you will have to control the speed of your vehicle throughout the week because there is a possibility of getting injured. This week is auspicious for you from the point of view of your career and business. There will be favourable conditions in the workplace. Both seniors and juniors will prove to be helpful. There is a possibility of an increase in your position and prestige. At the beginning of the week, you will have the opportunity to participate in a religious-auspicious programme. During this time, meeting a loved one is possible. You can get a surprise gift from relatives in the middle of the week. During this time, you can spend a large amount of money on things related to comfort and luxury. From the point of view of business, the latter half of the week will provide much more profit and success than the first half. During this time, your business will grow. Your credibility in the market will increase. Overall, this week will be auspicious for you from an economic point of view. There will be favourable conditions in love affairs. Your closeness with your partner will increase. Sweetness will remain in married life.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
This week is going to be a mixed bag for Cancerians. Some unknown fear will plague your mind this week. Your mind will be worried due to sudden obstacles at work. This week, Cancerians will experience disappointment and a lack of confidence if they do not get results according to their hard work. However, this situation will not last long and in the latter half of the week, you will see solutions to all the problems related to life. The special thing is that your well-wishers and friends will prove to be very helpful in removing all the obstacles related to life. Your budget may get disturbed due to some big expenses in the middle of the week. During this time, along with money, health-related problems can also become a cause of worry for you. During this time, you may develop bone-related diseases. This week is going to be a mixed bag for you from the business point of view. This week, you may suffer losses and profits in business. Expenses will be greater than income. You may have to borrow money for a particular job. Move forward with caution in love affairs and avoid taking any big decision by getting carried away by emotions, otherwise, you may have to regret it later. You may be worried about the health of an elderly woman in the house.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
If the Leo people move forward towards their goal with measured steps this week, then they will achieve the desired success. This week is going to be very auspicious for professionals. If you have been planning to buy land, buildings, vehicles, etc. for a long time, then it will come true this week. Leo people will be seen getting respect both at home and outside this week. Your family will appreciate the significant steps you've taken, and in the workplace, people will be convinced of your hard work and wisdom. Your ambitions and needs will increase due to continuous success. In the latter half of the week, you can adopt shortcuts to get the desired success, which can also prove fatal for you. During this time, you will have to complete your paperwork while avoiding breaking the rules and laws, otherwise, you may suffer unnecessary financial loss. If you are single and thinking of expressing your feelings to someone, then you should wait for the right time for this, otherwise, things can get spoiled. Avoid display in your existing love affair and respect the feelings of your love partner.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
The Virgo natives will have to avoid taking any decision in haste or emotionally this week; otherwise, they may have to face a big financial loss. The beginning of the week is going to be very hectic for the Virgo natives. During this time, you may have to work hard and make more effort to complete small tasks. Be very cautious of your opponents in the workplace because they can plot to spoil your work and your reputation. In the first half of the week, do not leave your work to someone else, even by mistake, otherwise, the work that is being done can also be spoiled. In the latter half of the week, you may have to travel long distances in connection with work. Take special care of your luggage and health during the journey. The Virgo natives will need to be very careful while transacting money this week. Think well before lending money to someone, otherwise, you may face difficulties getting it back later. This week can be a little challenging for working women. They may face difficulties balancing work and home. Your mind will be disturbed due to the interference of a third person in your love affair. In married life, there may be a dispute with your spouse over some matter.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
This week is going to prove to be very auspicious and meaningful for the people of the Libra zodiac. This week, you will get the full fruits of your hard work and efforts. This week, the strategy made for all kinds of work will be successful. Due to the success and profit in your career and business, your financial condition will also remain good. People associated with business will earn more than expected this week. Employed people will also have additional sources of income. Their accumulated wealth will increase. This week, your entire focus will be on earning more and more money along with advancing your career and business. This week has brought good luck to those doing business in foreign countries. This week, you can make a big deal abroad. You will suddenly receive money from abroad. In the latter half of the week, disputes related to your ancestral property will be resolved through mutual reconciliation. With the help of an elderly or influential person, you will be able to find a solution to a big problem. This week, you will have good coordination with your family members. Your loved ones will be ready to help you in difficult times. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to the arrival of a loved one in the latter half of the week. Love and affection will increase. You will get opportunities to have good moments with friends.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week is auspicious and successful for the Scorpio natives. This week, you will get full cooperation and support from your family and well-wishers. At the beginning of the week, you will receive some much-awaited news. There will be chances of meeting a special person. The pending work related to the government will be completed. There will be favourable conditions in the workplace. You may get the desired position or promotion. The increase in the stature and position of working women will increase not only in the workplace but also in the family. This week, you will have a very good time with your family and well-wishers. In the middle of the week, a picnic party programme may suddenly be made. During this time, there will be chances for long-distance travel in connection with business. Those working abroad have had special success. During this time, while making a big deal related to business, do take the advice of your well-wishers. From the point of view of relations, the latter half of the week is going to be moderate. During this time, differences may arise within the family regarding ancestral property. During this time, you will need to maintain balance in your relationships. There will be sweetness in married life, along with sweet and sour arguments. Avoid unnecessary display and impatience in love relationships. To strengthen your love life, respect the feelings of your partner. Health will remain normal.
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
Sagittarius natives will need to move ahead with very measured steps this week. This week, a small mistake can cause a big loss for you. In such a situation, try to complete any task with full responsibility and in a better way. Do not make the mistake of leaving your work to someone else. At the beginning of the week, you may have to run around a lot for court-related matters. During this time, there will be a lot of workload in the workplace as well. Amidst all the problems related to life, you will need to control your speech and behaviour. There will be some speed at work in the middle of the week. Slowly but progress will be seen in career and business. The efforts you make will have positive results. Sagittarius natives will need to manage their money and time this week, otherwise, they may have to face financial problems by the end of the week. Complete your paperwork on time, otherwise, you may have to face unnecessary trouble. This week is going to be mixed in terms of relationships. This week, there may be a rift between you and your siblings over some issues. You will be a little upset due to not getting the expected help or support from your parents. In the difficult moments of life, the support and affection you get from your loved one or life partner will act as a lifesaver for you.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
This week can be a little hectic for Capricorn natives. The week will start with a long or short-distance journey. The journey will prove to be tiring and less fruitful than expected. Capricorn natives will need to be very careful while transacting money this week. Lend money to someone only after a lot of thought; otherwise, you may have to face trouble getting it back. Similarly, if you are planning to take a loan for a particular work, do not take more money than your capacity. In the middle of the week, things will work out and things will get worse. In such a situation, behave politely with people and avoid making a big deal out of small things. The second half of the week will be better than the first half from a financial point of view. During this time, your financial condition will improve a little. New sources of income will be created. However, during this time, you will be at risk of suffering from seasonal illness or physical pain due to some old disease. During this time, keep your daily routine and diet right and do not ignore any physical pain. This week, take special care of your mother's health along with your own. This week will be normal in terms of relationships. In difficult times, your relatives and well-wishers will stand by you with body, mind and money. The love life will remain normal. Married life will remain happy.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
According to Aquarius, this week will be better than the last one. Your work will be seen going forward this week, though it will be slowly. You will enjoy the journeys you take for work and business, and they will lead to the success you want. A loved one will be coming home at the start of the week, which will make everyone happy. You'll have chances to spend time with your family and friends during this time. Suddenly, a picnic or a tourist programme can be put together. Aquarius people who have been looking for work for a long time may have a lot of luck this week. This week will be very good for people who work together to run a business. If you are fighting with someone related to your family or with someone in your personal life, it will end with that person mediating. In the latter half of the week, most of your time will be spent in worship, pilgrimage, etc. During this time, you will have the full blessings of your seniors. Seniors in the workplace and parents at home will shower their blessings. Compatibility will remain in love affairs. You will have good tuning with your love partner. Married life will remain happy.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
This week is going to be a mixed bag for the people of Pisces. In such a situation, the people associated with this zodiac will need to take steps very thoughtfully in any direction. If you are having a dispute with someone in the workplace, then instead of getting entangled with him, it will be better to focus on your goal. This week, do not try to change your job by getting carried away by emotions, otherwise, you may have to regret it later. Despite all kinds of obstacles related to life, you will find some way to overcome them by the latter half of the week. When life gets tough, your friends and family will be there for you. You'll be interested in health-related jobs later in the week. Right now, you'll only think about your health and your property. Don't miss the chance to settle an argument about land and a building if both sides can agree. Towards the end of the week, you shouldn't have more than one thing planned. You need to know that if you reach one goal, you've reached all of them. During this time, you don't have to think about your kids as much. The problems you're facing will slowly go away if you want to take your business or job abroad. People born under the sign of Pisces need to be very careful in relationships because they could be hurt. If you want to be happy in your marriage, don't ignore how your partner feels.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7